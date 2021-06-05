Presbyterian shutout by Vandy in NCAA Tourney debut

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Kumar Rocker struck out nine over seven innings and gave up just two hits and 2019 defending national champ Vanderbilt dominated Presbyterian 10-0 in the Nashville Regional. The Commodores’ victory marked the 900th-career win for head coach Tim Corbin. Dominic Keegan homered twice for Vanderbilt in a 3-for-4 effort at the plate and drove in half the Commodores runs. Troy LaNeve drove in four for Vanderbilt going 2-for-4 at the plate. The Commodores batted 14-for-37. Kyle Decker and Eric Toth each collected a hit for the Blue Hose. Decker now has reached base in 14 straight games.

