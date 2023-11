Presbyterian improved to 3-0 on the season with a 71-64 home win over The Citadel tonight.

PC had four players score in double-figures

Marquis Barnett with 20 points, Crosby James with 14 points, Kaleb Scott with 11 points, and Samage Teel with 10 points.

The Blue Hose defense limited The Citadel to 31 percent shooting from the field and 18.2 percent shooting from beyond the three-point line.