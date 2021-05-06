Presbyterian to hire “no punt” head coach

College Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
presbyterian college logo AP images_82658

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Kevin Kelley, the Arkansas high school football coach whose teams don’t punt and always onside kick, will be the next head coach at Presbyterian College. A person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press that the school was finalizing a deal to hire Kelley. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the school was not yet prepared to make an official announcement. Kelley led Pulaski Academy in Little Rock, Arkansas, to nine state titles in 18 seasons with his analytical approach to football.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store