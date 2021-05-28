Presbyterian to play for Big South title Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – The Presbyterian College baseball team used a four-run seventh and three-run ninth to propel them to the Ingles Big South Championship defeating Gardner-Webb 9-6 on Friday afternoon at Segra Stadium. Zacchaeus Rasberry connected on his 10th home run of the season and drove in five runs for the Blue Hose.

FINAL SCORE: No. 4 Presbyterian 9, No. 3 Gardner-Webb 6

LOCATION: Segra Stadium (Fayetteville, N.C.)

RECORDS: Presbyterian (21-21) | Gardner-Webb (29-22)

W: Chris Veach (2-0) | L: Isaac Campbell (2-5)

NOTABLES

– Rasberry continued his torrid pace during the tournament on Friday with two hits including his 10th home run of the season and a career-high five runs driven in.

– He has also reached base safely in 21 consecutive contests.

– Rasberry is five-for-eight with two home runs and eight runs driven in during this tournament.

Toth totaled three hits, including a pair of doubles that gives him a team-high 12 doubles. He sits at .556 with five runs knocked in through PC’s two victories.

– Kyle Merkle and Kyle Decker each added a pair of hits in the win.

– Chris Veach earned his second win of the season in relief tossing 3.0 scoreless innings and recording three strikeouts.

– PC will play for its first conference championship since 2017 when the Blue Hose fell in the title game to Radford.

– The Blue Hose improved to 13-4 when outhitting opponents as PC totaled 14 hits on Friday afternoon.

– Presbyterian jumped to 15-6 in games scoring at least six runs this season.

HOW IT HAPPENED

– Rasberry continued his hot streak in the championship with a two-run single in the third to open the Blue Hose scoring and give PC the 2-0 lead.

– Gardner-Webb quickly answered with a pair of runs in the third to even the game at two.

– The Runnin’ Bulldogs gained the lead in the fourth with an RBI single to jump out in front by the score of 3-2.

– In the sixth, GWU scored a pair of runs to extend the lead to 5-2.

– PC responded in the seventh with four runs off of an RBI single from Toth before a three-run shot from Rasberry to give Presbyterian a 6-5 lead.

– The Runnin’ Bulldogs tied the game at six in the seventh on a fielder’s choice.

– Presbyterian tacked on three runs in the ninth courtesy of an RBI double from Toth before a two-run single from Merkle helped secure Presbyterian’s spot in Saturday’s final.