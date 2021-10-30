Price, Ford spark Chattanooga to 13-3 victory over Furman

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Tyrell Price rushed for 110 yards and Ailym Ford ran for 108 and the game’s only touchdown as Chattanooga defeated Furman 13-3 in Southern Conference play.

Ford’s TD came on Chattanooga’s first possession of the game, capping a seven-play, 75-yard drive with a 2-yard run. It was the only score of the first half.

Furman pulled within 7-3 on a 24-yard field goal by Timmy Bleekrode with 5:54 remaining in the third quarter. The Mocs (5-3, 4-1) answered on the ensuing drive with freshman Aaron Sears’ 40-yard field goal for a 10-3 lead. Sears kicked a 38-yarder with 5:57 left in the game to finish the scoring.

Comments from head coach Clay Hendrix following Saturday’s 13-3 loss at Chattanooga. pic.twitter.com/wocF87F5m3 — Furman Football (@PaladinFootball) October 30, 2021

Furman (4-4, 2-3) will go on the road Saturday, November 6 to take on Western Carolina.