Price, Ford spark Chattanooga to 13-3 victory over Furman

College Sports

by: Associated Press,

Posted: / Updated:
furman-football_79098

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Tyrell Price rushed for 110 yards and Ailym Ford ran for 108 and the game’s only touchdown as Chattanooga defeated Furman 13-3 in Southern Conference play.

Ford’s TD came on Chattanooga’s first possession of the game, capping a seven-play, 75-yard drive with a 2-yard run. It was the only score of the first half.

Furman pulled within 7-3 on a 24-yard field goal by Timmy Bleekrode with 5:54 remaining in the third quarter. The Mocs (5-3, 4-1) answered on the ensuing drive with freshman Aaron Sears’ 40-yard field goal for a 10-3 lead. Sears kicked a 38-yarder with 5:57 left in the game to finish the scoring.

Furman (4-4, 2-3) will go on the road Saturday, November 6 to take on Western Carolina.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store