CLINTON, S.C. – Led by DaQuan Smith’s 21 points, the Radford Highlanders defeated the Presbyterian Blue Hose 67-59 on Wednesday night. The Highlanders are now 15-9 on the season, while the Blue Hose fell to 5-19.

It was the Blue Hose 10th straight loss.

