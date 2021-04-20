Report indicates that PC’s Spangler has been dismissed

The LaurensCountySports.com website reports that Presbyterian College head football coach Tommy Spangler has been dismissed.

A school spokesman told 7 Sports Tuesday afternoon that they “have no comment at this time.” The LCS story did not cite a source for its information.

Spangler has not been reached for comment.

The Blue Hose won their final three spring games to complete their first winning season (4-3) since 2014.

Spangler has served in two head coach stints at the school.

He’s overseen the program’s move to non-scholarship football since the school went in that direction in 2017.