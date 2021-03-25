S.C. State hires Memphis assistant Madlock

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina State has hired former Memphis assistant Tony Madlock as men’s basketball head coach. Bulldogs athletic director Stacy L. Danley announced the move Thursday.

Madlock has spent 25 years as a college assistant, the last three at Memphis where he coached under Penny Hardaway, who was also Madlock’s college teammate there. Madlock said he is grateful for the opportunity to turn around South Carolina State, which went 1-17 this past season.

