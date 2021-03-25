S.C. State hires Memphis assistant Madlock

College Sports

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina State has hired former Memphis assistant Tony Madlock as men’s basketball head coach. Bulldogs athletic director Stacy L. Danley announced the move Thursday.

Madlock has spent 25 years as a college assistant, the last three at Memphis where he coached under Penny Hardaway, who was also Madlock’s college teammate there. Madlock said he is grateful for the opportunity to turn around South Carolina State, which went 1-17 this past season.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Basketball Challenge Bracket Contest
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store