The South Carolina State Bulldogs have plenty returning from last year’s 7-5 team that went 5-0 en route to a Mideastern Athletic Conference crown and also defeated Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl for the HBCU national title.

Quarterback Corey Fields returns behind center while cornerback Decobie Durant, the MEAC Defensive Player Of The Year, is among those back on defense.

The Bulldogs open the season Thursday September 1st at UCF.