The late Chester McGlockton and another former Clemson player, Jeff Bostic, were among the five enshrined in the South Carolina Football Hall Of Fame Friday night in Greenville.

Former USC defensive back Rick Sanford, former S.C. State DB Duane Harper, and Columbia native Peter Boulware, who played collegiately at Florida State and like the other four in the class played in the NFL, rounded out the group.

McGlockton’s children and his former Raiders teammate Tim Brown, the Pro Football Hall Of Famer and Heisman Trophy-winning receiver, were on hand in McGlockton’s behalf.

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall was honored with the Blanchard-Rogers Award as the top college player in the Palmetto State.