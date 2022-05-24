GREENVILLE, S.C. – The schedule for the Southern Conference Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field has been altered due to anticipated inclement weather in Greenville, South Carolina, on Thursday. The tournament will now kick off with four games Wednesday instead of two each on Wednesday and Thursday.

No. 5 seed ETSU will now take on No. 8 seed The Citadel at 9 a.m. Wednesday, up from the originally scheduled 3 p.m. slot. No. 6 seed Western Carolina will take on No. seed 7 VMI at 12:30 p.m. instead of the previously announced 7 p.m. game time. Both of those games are single elimination.

The winners of those games will advance to the double-elimination portion of the bracket later in the evening. The ETSU/The Citadel winner will face No. 4 seed UNCG at 4 p.m., followed by the Western Carolina/VMI winner against No. 3 seed Samford at 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s slate of games remains scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., with top-seeded Wofford facing off against the winner of game three followed by No. 2 Mercer (39-16, 12-9) facing off against the winner of game four at 12:30 p.m. before the day eventually concludes with a pair of contests at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The remaining teams will compete in a trio of games on Saturday, which are scheduled for 12 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday’s championship game is set for noon, with a second game following 40 minutes after the completion of that one, if necessary.

The SoCon reserves the right to make other schedule changes as necessary, including reverting to the original schedule if the weather forecast for Thursday clears.

The tournament winner earns the league’s automatic bid to a NCAA Baseball Regional. All games will be broadcast live on ESPN+. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at this link.

SoCon Championship presented by Holston Gases (Fluor Field; Greenville, S.C.)

May 25 (Wednesday)

Game 1: #5 ETSU vs. #8 The Citadel 9 a.m.

Game 2: #6 Western Carolina vs. #7 VMI 12:30 p.m.

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. #4 UNCG 4 p.m.

Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. #3 Samford 7:30 p.m.

May 27 (Friday)

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. #1 Wofford 9 a.m.

Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. #2 Mercer 12:30 p.m.

Game 7: Loser Game 4 vs. Loser Game 5 4 p.m.

Game 8: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 6 7:30 p.m.

May 28 (Saturday)

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6 12 p.m.

Game 10: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8 3:30 p.m.

Game 11: Winner Game 10 vs. Loser Game 9 7 p.m.

May 29 (Sunday)

Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 11 12 p.m.

Game 13: Game 12 winner vs. Game 12 loser^ 40 minutes after Game 12



^ if necessary