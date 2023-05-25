GREENVILLE, S.C. – With inclement weather in the forecast for the weekend, the schedule for the Southern Conference Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field has been altered.

Instead of two games Thursday, four are now scheduled, with Games 3 and 4 moving up to 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., respectively. Games 5 and 6, previously scheduled to lead off Friday’s action, will now be played at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, respectively.

Friday will also feature four games, with Games 7-10 slated for the day, beginning at 9 a.m.

Tournament officials will continue to monitor the weather forecast and make additional changes to the schedule as necessary.

2023 SoCon Championship presented by Holston Gases (Fluor Field; Greenville, S.C.)

May 24 (Wednesday)

Game 1: #8 The Citadel 5, #5 VMI 2

Game 2: #6 UNCG vs. #7 Western Carolina, 7 p.m.

May 25 (Thursday)

Game 3: #8 The Citadel vs. #4 ETSU, 9 a.m.

Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. #3 Wofford, 12:30 p.m.

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. #1 Samford, 4 p.m.

Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. #2 Mercer, 7:30 p.m.

May 26 (Friday)

Game 7: Loser Game 4 vs. Loser Game 5, 9 a.m.

Game 8: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 6, 12:30 p.m.

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 4 p.m.

Game 10: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 7:30 p.m.

TBD

Game 11: Winner Game 10 vs. Loser Game 9, TBD

Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 11, TBD

Game 13: Game 12 winner vs. Game 12 loser^, 40 minutes after Game 12

^ if necessary