SoCon doubles exit fee for schools

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Southern Conference made a move Thursday to maintain its ranks in the latest wave of conference realignment by doubling its exit fee if a schools desires a move to another league.

The conference made this announcement.

In an effort to emphasize its long-term commitment to membership in the Southern Conference, the 10-member Southern Conference Council of Presidents unanimously voted to increase the exit fee provision.

“In a rapidly changing college athletics landscape, this decision represents our member institutions’ collective interest in furthering the strong sports tradition of the Southern Conference and its steadfast commitment to the student-athlete academic experience,” said UNC Greensboro Chancellor Dr. Franklin D. Gilliam Jr., chair of the SoCon Council of Presidents.

The exit fee was doubled to $2 million with proper notice. The decision was made to underscore Southern Conference member school commitment in the midst of changes among other conferences.

“The statement made here is that the Southern Conference stands for stability and that there is a strong commitment to the conference by our member institutions,” Southern Conference Commissioner Jim Schaus said. “I am proud of the harmony and sense of partnership that exists within our membership.

“There has been extensive interest expressed in our conference and members recently and that is a compliment to the quality of athletics, academics and integrity among our 10 outstanding institutions. Our membership focus is quality over quantity. We confidently and collectively move ahead as a conference committed to excellence in all areas.”

“This action reflects our values as a conference. We value our compact geographic footprint that advances the academic experience of our student-athletes. We value the commitment of our institutions to academics – a commitment that facilitates collective academic endeavors. And we value stability, because it creates long-term rivalries while also fostering friendships among colleagues within the conference,” said Mercer University President Bill Underwood, past chair of the SoCon Council of Presidents.

“Furman University has been a long-time member of the Southern Conference. We value the benefits of its size, geographic footprint, and the strengths brought by each of the institutions. In this time of change and uncertainty, the Southern Conference is strong and unified,” Furman University President Elizabeth Davis, vice chair of the SoCon Council of Presidents, said.