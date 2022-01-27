SoCon doubles exit fee for schools

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Southern Conference made a move Thursday to maintain its ranks in the latest wave of conference realignment by doubling its exit fee if a schools desires a move to another league.
The conference made this announcement.
In an effort to emphasize its long-term commitment to membership in the Southern Conference, the 10-member Southern Conference Council of Presidents unanimously voted to increase the exit fee provision.
“In a rapidly changing college athletics landscape, this decision represents our member institutions’ collective interest in furthering the strong sports tradition of the Southern Conference and its steadfast commitment to the student-athlete academic experience,” said UNC Greensboro Chancellor Dr. Franklin D. Gilliam Jr., chair of the SoCon Council of Presidents.
The exit fee was doubled to $2 million with proper notice. The decision was made to underscore Southern Conference member school commitment in the midst of changes among other conferences.
“The statement made here is that the Southern Conference stands for stability and that there is a strong commitment to the conference by our member institutions,” Southern Conference Commissioner Jim Schaus said. “I am proud of the harmony and sense of partnership that exists within our membership.
“There has been extensive interest expressed in our conference and members recently and that is a compliment to the quality of athletics, academics and integrity among our 10 outstanding institutions. Our membership focus is quality over quantity. We confidently and collectively move ahead as a conference committed to excellence in all areas.”
“This action reflects our values as a conference. We value our compact geographic footprint that advances the academic experience of our student-athletes. We value the commitment of our institutions to academics – a commitment that facilitates collective academic endeavors. And we value stability, because it creates long-term rivalries while also fostering friendships among colleagues within the conference,” said Mercer University President Bill Underwood, past chair of the SoCon Council of Presidents.
“Furman University has been a long-time member of the Southern Conference. We value the benefits of its size, geographic footprint, and the strengths brought by each of the institutions. In this time of change and uncertainty, the Southern Conference is strong and unified,” Furman University President Elizabeth Davis, vice chair of the SoCon Council of Presidents, said.
Five schools exited the conference during the previous wave of conference realignment roughly a decade ago. Appalachian State, College of Charleston, Davidson, Elon, and Georgia Southern were subsequently replaced by ETSU, Mercer, and VMI, bringing the league to its current size of 10 members, with only UNCG not playing football.
The Big South and Ohio Valley Conferences have recently experienced significant departures from their ranks to other conferences. Those two leagues are within or adjacent to the SoCon’s foot print.
In the case of the Big South, they’ve dropped from nine football members to five in the course of a month with Hampton, Kennesaw St., Monmouth, and North Alabama departing for other conferences.
As the Big South is currently one football member below the NCAA required number of six for an automatic FCS playoff bid, a two-year NCAA waiver will enable the league to keep its slot if it maintains only five football playing members (currently Campbell, Charleston Southern, Gardner-Webb, North Carolina A&T, Robert Morris).
Wednesday, a Big South spokesman told 7 Sports the conference continues to explore membership options.