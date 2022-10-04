The Southern Conference issued the following statement Monday relative to a call in the Samford at Furman game which reversed an interception by the Paladins’ Ivan Yates.

After review of a play in question during the Furman-Samford football game on Oct. 1, the Southern Conference’s coordinator of officials believes there were significant errors in the officials’ approach and final ruling. The conference has enacted disciplinary measures for the officials and will have no further comment on the matter.

It took roughly 15 minutes to resolve the issue Saturday as officials initially used replay (which, by rule, was not allowed for such a play) to give Furman the ball before giving it back to Samford near the Bulldogs’ 25-yard-line.

At the time of the play earlier in the second quarter, Furman had a 10-0 lead. Samford rallied for a 34-27 victory.