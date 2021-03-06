South Carolina improves to 9-0 with a 4-0 shutout of Mercer

COLUMBIA (USC SID) – The quartet of Brannon Jordan , Jackson Phipps , Will Sanders and Brett Kerry combined for the University of South Carolina baseball team’s first shutout of the season and the Gamecocks scored three runs in the first inning on its way to a 4-0 win Saturday afternoon (March 6) at Founders Park.

Jordan struck out a career-high 11 batters in his five innings. He allowed just one hit and walked three. Phipps gave up a hit in a scoreless sixth, while Sanders and Kerry each had three strikeouts in their outing.

Josiah Sightler got the scoring started, homering to right field for his second of the season. Joe Satterfield doubled to score Braylen Wimmer and Andrew Eyster to build a 3-0 first-inning lead.

The score remained at 3-0 until the seventh when David Mendham doubled in Brady Allen . Allen had two hits on the night while Wimmer and a hit and walked three times.

POSTGAME NOTES

Carolina clinched a series win over the Bears in Saturday’s win.

Carolina’s bullpen now has 63 strikeouts in 43.2 innings pitched after tonight’s game.

Joe Satterfield picked up his second start of the season, his first at third base, while Brandon Fields had his first career start on Saturday.

Brannon Jordan broke his previous career high of 10 strikeouts, which was set last season in a win over Cornell.

broke his previous career high of 10 strikeouts, which was set last season in a win over Cornell. Carolina’s team ERA fell to 2.82 after tonight’s shutout, its first since the 2020 season opener (10-0) against Holy Cross.

UP NEXT

Carolina and Mercer close out the series on Sunday afternoon (March 7) with a noon first pitch. The game will be televised on SEC Network with Mike Morgan and Todd Walker on the call.