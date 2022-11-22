SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Southern Conference Sports Media Association has selected its annual all-conference teams and specialty awards for the 2022 season. Samford quarterback Michael Hiers was named the Roy M. “Legs” Hawley Offensive Player of the Year, while Chattanooga defensive lineman Jay Person was named the Defensive Player of the Year. Western Carolina running back Desmond Reid is the Freshman of the Year and Samford’s Chris Hatcher was named the Wallace Wade Coach of the Year.

The SCSMA selected all-conference first and second teams for offense, defense and special teams. Due to ties in the voting, there were additional selections at offensive line, defensive line and defensive back on the second team.

2022 SCSMA All-Southern Conference Football Team

Roy M. “Legs” Hawley Offensive Player of the Year – Michael Hiers, Jr., QB, Samford

Defensive Player of the Year – Jay Person, Jr., DL, Chattanooga

Freshman of the Year – Desmond Reid, RB, Western Carolina

Wallace Wade Coach of the Year – Chris Hatcher, Samford

First team offense

QB Michael Hiers, Jr., Samford

RB Jacob Saylors, Sr., ETSU

RB Ailym Ford, Jr., Chattanooga

OL Jacob Johanning, R-Jr., Furman

OL Anderson Tomlin, R-Sr., Furman

OL John Thomas, Jr., Mercer

OL Gavin Orr, Gr., Samford

OL McClendon Curtis, Sr., Chattanooga

TE Ryan Miller, 5th, Furman

WR Devron Harper, Jr., Mercer

WR Chandler Smith, Sr., Samford

First team defense

DL Devonnsha Maxwell, Sr., Chattanooga

DL Jay Person, Jr., Chattanooga

DL KJ Milner, Sr., Western Carolina

DL Micheal Mason, Sr., Wofford

LB Chandler Martin, R-Fr., ETSU

LB Isaac Dowling, So., Mercer

LB Ty Boeck, Sr., Chattanooga

DB Alijah Huzzie, R-So., ETSU

DB Hugh Ryan, R-Jr., Furman

DB Kameron Brown, Jr., Chattanooga

DB Alex Oliver, Jr., VMI

First team special teams

PK Tyler Keltner, Jr., ETSU

P Trey Turk, So., Mercer

LS Robert Soderholm, R-Sr., VMI

RS Devron Harper, Jr., Mercer

Second team offense

QB Fred Payton, Sr., Mercer

RB Dominic Roberto, R-Jr., Furman

RB Jaylan Thomas, Sr., Samford

OL Tereis Drayton, Jr., The Citadel

OL Joe Schreiber, Sr., ETSU

OL Pearson Toomey, R-Jr., Furman

OL Riley Adcock, Jr., Mercer

OL Jabari Brooks, Jr., Samford

OL Reid Williams, So., Chattanooga

TE Drake Starks, Gr., Mercer

WR Ty James, R-So., Mercer

WR Kendall Watson, Gr., Samford

Second team defense

DL Cameron Coleman, R-Sr., Furman

DL Chris Hill, Sr., Mercer

DL Solomon Zubairu, Sr., Mercer

DL Seth Simmer, Gr., Samford

DL Ben Brewton, Jr., Chattanooga

LB Hasan Black, Jr., The Citadel

LB Braden Gilby, R-Sr., Furman

LB Stone Snyder, Sr., VMI

DB Dominick Poole, So., The Citadel

DB TJ Moore, Jr., Mercer

DB Lance Wise, Sr., Mercer

DB Isaiah Richardson, Sr., Samford

DB Reuben Lowery III, So., Chattanooga

Second team special teams

PK Richard McCollum, R-Jr., Western Carolina

P Jack Culbreath, Jr., VMI

LS Steele Judy, Jr., The Citadel

RS Wayne Anderson Jr., R-Jr., Furman

Notes:

– The four individual superlatives selected by the SCSMA matched those chosen by the league’s coaches, marking the first time since 2018 that had happened.

– Samford quarterback Michael Hiers (Walter Payton Award), Chattanooga defensive lineman Jay Person (Buck Buchanan Award), Western Carolina running back Desmond Reid (Jerry Rice Award) and Samford coach Chris Hatcher (Eddie Robinson Award) are all national finalists for FCS legacy awards, as are first-team All-SoCon selections Mercer wide receiver Devron Harper and Chattanooga running back Ailym Ford (Payton) and ETSU defensive back Alijah Huzzie (Buchanan).

– Entering postseason play, Samford’s Hiers is 329-for-428 for 3,290 yards and 35 touchdowns against just three interceptions through the air. He ranks first in the FCS in completion percentage (.769) and completions per game (29.91) and is in the top 10 in passing touchdowns (third), points responsible for (228, third), points responsible for per game (20.7, third), passing yards (fourth), passing yards per game (299.1, fourth), total offense (313.7, fourth), and passing efficiency (167.0, eighth).

– Hiers has also run for 184 yards and three TDs. He accounted for five total touchdowns each in wins over No. 12/11 Chattanooga and No. 16/19 Mercer to end the regular season.

– Hiers threw for four touchdowns in seven different contests and threw for at least 300 yards in five games, including a pair of contests over 400 yards.

– Hiers was a five-time SoCon Offensive Player of the Week selection and a two-time SoCon Offensive Player of the month honoree this season.

– Hiers is the third Samford quarterback to be named the Roy M. “Legs” Hawley Offensive Player of the Year by the SoCon media. He joins Andy Summerlin, who took the honor in 2013, and Devlin Hodges, who won it three times from 2016-18.

– Chattanooga’s Person has posted 52 tackles this season, a league-leading 17.5 tackles for loss, and 8.0 sacks, which is tied for the SoCon lead.

– Person’s average of 1.6 TFLs per game ranks ninth in the FCS and his 0.73 sacks per game rank 23rd. He posted a career game against ETSU on Oct. 1, recording 4.0 TFLs including 3.0 sacks, three quarterback hurries, and a forced fumble.

– Led by Person, Chattanooga’s defense led the SoCon in total defense (320.5), rushing defense (108.0) and sacks (35). The Mocs rank 17th, 12th and seventh in those categories in the FCS, respectively, in addition to ranking 22nd in the FCS in scoring defense at 20.6.

– Person earns Chattanooga’s sixth Defensive Player of the Year honor from the media and second straight, as teammate and fellow first-team All-SoCon selection Devonnsha Maxwell was last year’s winner. All six of the Mocs’ selections have come since 2012.

– Western Carolina’s Reid ran for 826 yards on 119 carries this season, the second-most rushing yards by a freshman tailback in program history. He ranked fourth in the SoCon at 83.4 yards per game, with his 6.9 yards per carry serving as a Western Carolina freshman record. Ried scored four TDs on the ground and added one more through the air, as he had 21 catches for 212 yards and a TD catch, giving him 1,038 all-purpose yards on the season.

– Reid, the only SoCon finalist for the Jerry Rice Award, surpassed 100 yards rushing in three games this year, highlighted by a career-best 175 against Presbyterian on Sept. 17.

– Reid becomes the fifth Catamount to earn Freshman of the Year honors from the SCSMA and the first since quarterback Tyrie Adams in 2016. He is the second WCU running back to take the honor, joining 2009 Freshman of the Year Michael Johnson.

– Samford’s Hatcher is the first Samford coach to claim the Wallace Wade Coach of the Year honor from the SCSMA.

– Hatcher has led Samford to 10 wins for just the second time in the program’s history and first since 1991. Hatcher’s Bulldogs went 8-0 in SoCon play to win their first-ever outright league championship and claim the No. 6 national seed in the NCAA Division I Football Championship.

– Hatcher’s squad’s current nine-game winning streak is the longest in program history and the eight SoCon wins are the most in program history. Samford is 10-0 against FCS competition so far this season with its lone loss of the year coming at defending FBS national champion Georgia.

– Hatcher’s Bulldogs are ranked No. 9 in the AFCA FCS Coaches’ Top 25 and No. 8 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25.

– Mercer paced the league with 13 players earning postseason honors from the SCSMA. The Bears put five players on the first teams and a league-best eight on the second teams.

– Furman and Chattanooga followed with nine selections each and SoCon champion Samford had eight. The Mocs claimed a league-best six first-team picks.

– Just as he did on the coaches’ all-conference teams, Mercer’s Harper earned first-team honors at both wide receiver and return specialist. He fourth in the FCS in all-purpose yards per game (170.73), 10th in combined kick return yardage (692), seventh in kickoff return average (29.1) and eighth in total touchdowns.