Southern Conference cancels all athletics through end of academic year

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The Southern Conference has announced that all athletics have been canceled for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year.

The SoCon’s Council of Presidents and directors of athletics voted unanimously to cancel all athletics-related activities, including: competition, championships, organized practices, and meetings.

“With the recent developments during this unprecedented coronavirus crisis, the membership feels it is necessary to revise our position and cancel all athletic related activities for the spring,” said Southern Conference Commissioner Jim Schaus.

“The health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans is of utmost importance and discontinuing all activities is prudent and necessary. My heart breaks for those student-athletes who will not get the opportunity to compete in Southern Conference regular-season and championship events this year as well as some potentially in NCAA championships.”