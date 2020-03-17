1  of  10
Closings and Delays
Anderson County DSN Board ADP Bethel United Methodist - Spartanburg Calumet Baptist Church Ebenezer Baptist Church-West Union Episcopal Church of the Advent Gramling United Methodist Church Greenville Christian Fellowship Immanuel Lutheran Church St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church-Spartanburg WNC Edutech

Southern Conference cancels all athletics through end of academic year

College Sports

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Southern Conference_252075

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The Southern Conference has announced that all athletics have been canceled for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year.

The SoCon’s Council of Presidents and directors of athletics voted unanimously to cancel all athletics-related activities, including: competition, championships, organized practices, and meetings.

“With the recent developments during this unprecedented coronavirus crisis, the membership feels it is necessary to revise our position and cancel all athletic related activities for the spring,” said Southern Conference Commissioner Jim Schaus.

“The health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans is of utmost importance and discontinuing all activities is prudent and necessary. My heart breaks for those student-athletes who will not get the opportunity to compete in Southern Conference regular-season and championship events this year as well as some potentially in NCAA championships.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store