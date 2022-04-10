GREENSBORO, N.C. (USC Upstate SID) – The Spartans claims their 15th straight win in the form of an astounding 11-run, shutout victory to sweep N.C. A&T and retain their spot as the leading team in the Big South.



Upstate wasted little time getting into a rhythm in game three of the series. Sarah Price got the first run on the board as she did in both games one and two. The Spartans continued their momentum, scoring five runs in the top of the second inning. Casey Goguts , Celeste Delorenzo , Denver Lauer , Marisa Soterakis , and Caroline Jacquay all posted their first runs of the day to give Upstate a six-run lead before the third inning. The Aggies were able to hold the Spartan offense for the next two innings, until Upstate yet again went on a five-run streak in the top of the fifth inning. Emily Dixon pinch ran for Peyton Darnell , bringing in one run. Madison Lanoux also recorded her first run of the day while Casey Goguts , Sarah Price , and Denver Lauer all posted their second runs.

Hannah Houge achieved her 23rd win of the season behind her second no-hitter of the season with the 11 strikeouts she had today. Houge has now thrown 20 complete games, having now over 200 strikeouts while riding an eight-game winning streak with six of those eight games being shutouts.



Game Three

Score: USC Upstate 11; N.C. A&T 0

Records: USC Upstate (39-3, 13-2); N.C. A&T (12-25, 2-13)

Location: Lady Aggies Softball Complex | Greensboro, N.C.



How It Happened

T1: After stealing second and reaching third on a wild pitch, Sarah Price started game two with a double and a run in to once again give Upstate the early lead.

started game two with a double and a run in to once again give Upstate the early lead. T2: Celeste Delorenzo hit a single to center field and advanced to second on the throw while Casey Goguts came home.

hit a single to center field and advanced to second on the throw while came home. T2: Delorenzo came home herself off a wild pitch from the Aggies, while Denver Lauer stole second making the game 3-0.

stole second making the game 3-0. T2: Price got her second hit of the day in the form of a single hit to right field, giving Lauer enough time to touch home plate and advance Marisa Soterakis to third.

to third. T2: Soterakis extended the Spartans’ lead to five runs as she claimed one run on the day off a single through right side from Summer Johnson .

. T2: Caroline Jacquay helped Upstate finish out the top of the second with one more run as she reached home plate while Tiffany Domingue reached on a throwing error by the Aggie shortstop.

helped Upstate finish out the top of the second with one more run as she reached home plate while reached on a throwing error by the Aggie shortstop. T5: Pinch runner, Emily Dixon kicked off the top of the fifth, earning a run as Mady Lanoux hit single to left field.

kicked off the top of the fifth, earning a run as Mady Lanoux hit single to left field. T5: A Denver Lauer squeeze bunt brought Casey Goguts home as Lauer reached first on a fielder’s choice, while Lanoux advanced to second, and Casey Goguts outran the Aggies’ attempt to get her out at home, making the score 8-0.

squeeze bunt brought home as Lauer reached first on a fielder’s choice, while Lanoux advanced to second, and outran the Aggies’ attempt to get her out at home, making the score 8-0. T5: Lanoux scored her lone run of the day off a double from Sarah Price .

. T5: Johnson finished the Spartans’ run streak with a two RBI double to send Price and Lauer home.



Notable