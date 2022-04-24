MACON, Ga. (Wofford SID) – The No. 24 Wofford baseball team fought hard against Mercer at OrthoGeorgia Park Sunday afternoon, but the Terriers dropped the series finale 12-10 to the Bears. After a two-run homer by Brennen Dorighi knotted the game in the top of the ninth, Mercer lifted its own two-run home run in the bottom of the frame to claim the win. Wofford slips to 30-10 overall and 8-1 in SoCon play. Mercer improves to 32-8 and 7-2 in the conference.

The result snaps Wofford’s Division I-best 10-game win streak and is the first league loss for the Terriers. However, Wofford still claims the series to remain undefeated in weekend series on the campaign.

Dalton Rhadans (5-2) suffered the loss for the Terriers after tossing the final 2.0 innings and allowing four runs on five hits and one walk.

Mercer reliever Jackson Kelley (5-0) earned the win despite surrendering three runs over the final 3.0 innings.

The Bears out-hit the Terriers 16-9 on the day, but Wofford worked more walks, drawing seven while issuing only three. Brennen Dorighi was the top Terrier on the day, finishing a triple shy of the cycle. He totaled three hits, including a double and a clutch game-tying two-run blast in the top of the ninth. He reached a fourth time via the walk. John Dempsey and Ryan Galanie each posted two-hit efforts, with Dempsey knocking in a run while Galanie drove home a team-best three RBI in the game. Nolen Hester tallied Wofford’s only other multi-RBI effort in the ballgame with two. Lawson Hill tallied a base knock and received two free passes, the only Terrier with multiple.

Mercer struck the first blow in the bottom of the first inning with two runs. Two RBI doubles gave the Bears an early 2-0 advantage.

Wofford powered ahead in the top of the third. A throwing error allowed Brice Martinez to cross the plate for the Terriers’ first run. Later in the frame, with two runners on Ryan Galanie cleared the bases when he launched a three-run blast to right field. Wofford led 4-2.

Mercer bounced back in the bottom of the frame. A three-run homer of its own gave the Bears a 5-4 advantage.

A solo home run for Mercer in the sixth lifted the score to 6-4.

The back-and-forth tilt continued in the top of the sixth when Wofford jumped back in front. Martinez secured an RBI with a groundout to pull the Terriers within a run. Nolen Hester then ripped a single to left field that plated two runs to give Wofford a 7-6 edge.

A solo home run for the Bears evened the score in the bottom of the sixth, and an RBI single put them back in front in the bottom of the seventh.

A two-run double in the eighth extended the Mercer advantage to 10-7.

Wofford played long ball again in the top of the ninth. John Dempsey lifted a solo round-tripper to right to kick off the scoring. Later in the frame, Brennen Dorighi faced a 2-2 count with a runner on base and two outs. Down to the last strike for the Terriers, Dorighi belted a two-run dinger to center to tie the ballgame up at 10 apiece.

Unfortunately for the Terriers, Mercer played copy-cat and utilized their own two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth to walk it off and win 12-10 to salvage their series.

The 24th-ranked Terriers will be back in action Wednesday evening, April 27 when they travel to Clemson for a midweek matchup against the Tigers. First pitch from Doug Kingsmore Stadium is set for 4:00 p.m.