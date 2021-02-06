Terriers storm past Paladins in SoCon showdown

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Senior Storm Murphy paced Wofford with 24 points as the Terriers defeated the Furman Paladins 75-67 Saturday night.

Furman held a 32-27 halftime lead, but the Terriers outscored the Paladins 48-35 in the second half resulting in the eight-point win.

Awesome victory for @WoffordMBB over the Paladins! Terriers back home on Wednesday night. https://t.co/nyoUu5mTtl — Wofford Terriers (@WoffordTerriers) February 7, 2021

The win keeps Wofford (12-6, 9-3) in sole possession of second place in the SoCon.

Clay Mounce led the Paladins with 20 points as Furman falls to 11-6 (5-3).

Up next for Wofford is a home game against UTC on February 10. Furman will next take on UNCG at home on February 8.