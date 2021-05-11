Two PC players on FCS All-America list

CLINTON, S.C. – Senior linebacker Colby Campbell has been named to the 2020-21 Stats Perform FCS All-America First Team, as announced Monday by Stats Perform. Senior wide receiver Keith Pearson earned second-team honors as well on Monday afternoon. The two teams boast 83 players that represent 45 schools at the FCS level.
It’s the first time Presbyterian has had an All-American since 2011 when Justin Bethel received the honor from multiple publications.
A top-three finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, Campbell led the Blue Hose with 96 tackles in seven games to rank second in FCS in tackles per game with 13.7. He recorded 10+ tackles in five of the aforementioned seven games including a DI school-record 25 stops in a 29-24 victory over Davidson on April 10 which earned him Stats Perform National Defensive Player of the Week honors.
Campbell, a unanimous selection to the PFL First-Team All-Conference, had 10+ solo stops in three games including 11 in the contest with Davidson on April 10. He totaled 7.0 tackles for loss with a stretch of three straight games of 2.0+ tackles for loss coming against San Diego, Stetson, and Davidson.
He concluded his Blue Hose career with 355 tackles which rank second in the PC DI record book. Campbell totaled 180 solo stops in his career which sits third in the same record book while ranking second with 175 assisted tackles. He holds the record in the Blue Hose DI record book with 32.0 tackles for loss while tying for the record of 13.0 sacks.
Pearson, a unanimous selection to the PFL First-Team All-Conference, finished the spring with 65 catches for 831 yards and five touchdowns in seven games this past spring season. The catches and yards both rank second in the Blue Hose DI single-season record book as Pearson does hold the single-season catch record with 71 grabs in 2019.
He finished the spring with 9.29 catches per game which rank third in all of FCS while finishing third in the FCS ranks this spring with 118.7 receiving yards per game and fifth with his 831 yards receiving. He finished the year ninth in FCS with 133.86 all-purpose yards and 18th in the ranks with his five receiving touchdowns.
He earned PFL special teams player of the week following the Blue Hose win over Morehead State and was named the league’s offensive player of the week after recording a school-record 15 grabs against Drake.
Pearson finished his Blue Hose career with a DI school record of 200 catches for 2,304 receiving yards. He finished third in the PC DI record book with 5.00 receptions per game and fourth in touchdowns at 10. He also finished second in his Blue Hose career with 3,419 all-purpose yards, while averaging 85.5 yards per game of all-purpose yards which sits fourth. He’s was a finalist for the Walter Payton Award.
2020-21 STATS PERFORM FCS ALL-AMERICA TEAM
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QB – Eric Barriere, senior, 6-0, 200, Eastern Washington
QB – Cole Kelley, senior, 6-7, 260, Southeastern Louisiana
RB – Percy Agyei-Obese, senior, 6-0, 204, James Madison
RB – Julius Chestnut, junior, 6-1, 215, Sacred Heart
RB – Otis Weah, sophomore, 5-9, 195, North Dakota
FB – Hunter Luepke, sophomore, 6-1, 245, North Dakota State
WR – Avante Cox, junior, 5-10, 170, Southern Illinois
WR – Jakob Herres, junior, 6-4, 211, VMI
WR – Tyler Hudson, sophomore, 6-2, 185, Central Arkansas
TE – Trae Barry, senior, 6-7, 245, Jacksonville State
OL – P.J. Burkhalter, senior, 6-3, 330, Nicholls
OL – Garrett Greenfield, sophomore, 6-6, 295, South Dakota State
OL – Drew Himmelman, senior, 6-10, 315, Illinois State
OL – David Kroll, senior, 6-7, 315, Delaware
OL – Cordell Volson, senior, 6-7, 310, North Dakota State
OL – Ty Whitworth, senior, 6-4, 300, Weber State
DEFENSE
DL – Jared Brinkman, senior, 6-2, 290, Northern Iowa
DL – Isaiah Chambers, grad, 6-5, 250, McNeese
DL – Mike Greene, senior, 6-3, 285, James Madison
DL – Jahari Kay, senior, 6-2, 255, Sam Houston
DL – Jordan Lewis, junior, 6-3, 195, Southern
LB – Colby Campbell, senior, 6-0, 230, Presbyterian
LB – La’akea Kaho’ohanohano-Davis, junior, 6-1, 215, Southern Utah
LB – Connor Mortensen, senior, 6-0, 215, Weber State
LB – Stone Snyder, sophomore, 6-3, 225, VMI
LB – Tre Walker, junior, 6-1, 235, Idaho
DB – Chris Edmonds, sophomore, 6-2, 205, Samford
DB – Nicario Harper, sophomore, 6-1, 205, Jacksonville State
DB – Kordell Jackson, senior, 5-9, 188, Austin Peay
DB – Robert Rochell, senior, 6-0, 195, Central Arkansas
DB – Kedrick Whitehead, junior, 5-11, 195, Delaware
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK – Ethan Ratke, senior, 5-10, 185, James Madison
PK – Antonio Zita, senior, 5-9, 170, Tennessee State
P – Garret Wegner, senior, 6-0, 197, North Dakota State
P – Daniel Whelan, senior, 6-6, 215, UC Davis
LS – Kyle Davis, junior, 5-11, 210, James Madison
LS – Robert Soderholm, sophomore, 6-1, 216, VMI
KR – Christian Watson, junior, 6-4, 200, North Dakota State
PR – Devron Harper, junior, 5-10, 165, Gardner-Webb
AP – Quay Holmes, junior, 6-1, 216, ETSU
AP – Javon Williams Jr., sophomore, 6-2, 245, Southern Illinois
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QB – Eric Schmid, junior, 6-1, 180, Sam Houston
QB – Liam Welch, grad, 6-2, 194, Samford
RB – Juwon Farri, sophomore, 5-10, 195, Monmouth
RB – Karl Mofor, senior, 5-9, 229, Albany
RB – Pierre Strong Jr., junior, 5-11, 210, South Dakota State
FB – Nathan Walker, junior, 6-0, 225, Wofford
WR – Talolo Limu-Jones, senior, 6-5, 220, Eastern Washington
WR – Keith Pearson, senior, 5-9, 175, Presbyterian
WR – DeAngelo Wilson, senior, 5-9, 173, Austin Peay
TE – Ryan Miller, junior, 6-2, 221, Furman
TE – Rodney Williams II, senior, 6-4, 235, UT Martin
OL – AJ Farris, senior, 6-2, 300, Monmouth
OL – Brian Foley, senior, 6-4, 314, Holy Cross
OL – Tylan Grable, sophomore, 6-7, 260, Jacksonville State
OL – Kyle Nunez, junior, 6-2, 340, Stony Brook
OL – Tre’mond Shorts, junior, 6-4, 326, ETSU
OL – Colby Thomas, senior, 6-2, 295, Sam Houston
DEFENSE
DL – D.J. Coleman, junior, 6-6, 265, Jacksonville State
DL – Kevin Glajchen, senior, 6-2, 270, San Diego
DL – Malik Hamm, junior, 6-3, 260, Lafayette
DL – Kobie Turner, junior, 6-3, 285, Richmond
LB – Bryson Armstrong, senior, 5-11, 205, Kennesaw State
LB – Logan Backhaus, senior, 6-4, 205, South Dakota State
LB – Ryan Greenhagen, junior, 6-1, 235, Fordham
LB – Matthew Jackson, junior, 6-2, 205, Eastern Kentucky
LB – Storey Jackson, senior, 6-3, 225, Prairie View A&M
LB – James Kaczor, junior, 6-0, 211, North Dakota State
LB – Tristan Wheeler, sophomore, 6-2, 228, Richmond
DB – Qua Brown, senior, 5-11, 206, Southern Illinois
DB – Marcis Floyd, sophomore, 6-0, 188, Murray State
DB – Don Gardner, senior, 6-1, 185, South Dakota State
DB – Nijuel Hill, senior, 5-10, 185 Delaware
DB – Ferlando Jordan, junior, 6-0, 180, Southeastern Louisiana
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK – Mitchell Fineran, 5-10, 183, junior, Samford
P – Cade Coffey, senior, 6-1, 199, Idaho
P – Noah Gettman, junior, 6-5, 205, Sacred Heart
LS – Ross Kennelly, senior, 5-11, 213, North Dakota State
KR – Rashid Shaheed, senior, 6-0, 180, Weber State
PR – Jequez Ezzard, grad, 5-9, 190, Sam Houston
PR – Tyrin Ralph, senior, 5-8, 170, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
AP – Kevin Brown, senior, 5-9, 204, UIW
AP – Dejoun Lee, senior, 5-7, 185, Delaware