Two PC players on FCS All-America list

CLINTON, S.C. – Senior linebacker Colby Campbell has been named to the 2020-21 Stats Perform FCS All-America First Team, as announced Monday by Stats Perform. Senior wide receiver Keith Pearson earned second-team honors as well on Monday afternoon. The two teams boast 83 players that represent 45 schools at the FCS level.



It’s the first time Presbyterian has had an All-American since 2011 when Justin Bethel received the honor from multiple publications.



A top-three finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, Campbell led the Blue Hose with 96 tackles in seven games to rank second in FCS in tackles per game with 13.7. He recorded 10+ tackles in five of the aforementioned seven games including a DI school-record 25 stops in a 29-24 victory over Davidson on April 10 which earned him Stats Perform National Defensive Player of the Week honors.



Campbell, a unanimous selection to the PFL First-Team All-Conference, had 10+ solo stops in three games including 11 in the contest with Davidson on April 10. He totaled 7.0 tackles for loss with a stretch of three straight games of 2.0+ tackles for loss coming against San Diego, Stetson, and Davidson.



He concluded his Blue Hose career with 355 tackles which rank second in the PC DI record book. Campbell totaled 180 solo stops in his career which sits third in the same record book while ranking second with 175 assisted tackles. He holds the record in the Blue Hose DI record book with 32.0 tackles for loss while tying for the record of 13.0 sacks.



Pearson, a unanimous selection to the PFL First-Team All-Conference, finished the spring with 65 catches for 831 yards and five touchdowns in seven games this past spring season. The catches and yards both rank second in the Blue Hose DI single-season record book as Pearson does hold the single-season catch record with 71 grabs in 2019.



He finished the spring with 9.29 catches per game which rank third in all of FCS while finishing third in the FCS ranks this spring with 118.7 receiving yards per game and fifth with his 831 yards receiving. He finished the year ninth in FCS with 133.86 all-purpose yards and 18th in the ranks with his five receiving touchdowns.



He earned PFL special teams player of the week following the Blue Hose win over Morehead State and was named the league’s offensive player of the week after recording a school-record 15 grabs against Drake.



Pearson finished his Blue Hose career with a DI school record of 200 catches for 2,304 receiving yards. He finished third in the PC DI record book with 5.00 receptions per game and fourth in touchdowns at 10. He also finished second in his Blue Hose career with 3,419 all-purpose yards, while averaging 85.5 yards per game of all-purpose yards which sits fourth. He’s was a finalist for the Walter Payton Award.



2020-21 STATS PERFORM FCS ALL-AMERICA TEAM

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB – Eric Barriere, senior, 6-0, 200, Eastern Washington

QB – Cole Kelley, senior, 6-7, 260, Southeastern Louisiana

RB – Percy Agyei-Obese, senior, 6-0, 204, James Madison

RB – Julius Chestnut, junior, 6-1, 215, Sacred Heart

RB – Otis Weah, sophomore, 5-9, 195, North Dakota

FB – Hunter Luepke, sophomore, 6-1, 245, North Dakota State

WR – Avante Cox, junior, 5-10, 170, Southern Illinois

WR – Jakob Herres, junior, 6-4, 211, VMI

WR – Tyler Hudson, sophomore, 6-2, 185, Central Arkansas

TE – Trae Barry, senior, 6-7, 245, Jacksonville State

OL – P.J. Burkhalter, senior, 6-3, 330, Nicholls

OL – Garrett Greenfield, sophomore, 6-6, 295, South Dakota State

OL – Drew Himmelman, senior, 6-10, 315, Illinois State

OL – David Kroll, senior, 6-7, 315, Delaware

OL – Cordell Volson, senior, 6-7, 310, North Dakota State

OL – Ty Whitworth, senior, 6-4, 300, Weber State

DEFENSE

DL – Jared Brinkman, senior, 6-2, 290, Northern Iowa

DL – Isaiah Chambers, grad, 6-5, 250, McNeese

DL – Mike Greene, senior, 6-3, 285, James Madison

DL – Jahari Kay, senior, 6-2, 255, Sam Houston

DL – Jordan Lewis, junior, 6-3, 195, Southern

LB – Colby Campbell , senior, 6-0, 230, Presbyterian

LB – La’akea Kaho’ohanohano-Davis, junior, 6-1, 215, Southern Utah

LB – Connor Mortensen, senior, 6-0, 215, Weber State

LB – Stone Snyder, sophomore, 6-3, 225, VMI

LB – Tre Walker, junior, 6-1, 235, Idaho

DB – Chris Edmonds, sophomore, 6-2, 205, Samford

DB – Nicario Harper, sophomore, 6-1, 205, Jacksonville State

DB – Kordell Jackson, senior, 5-9, 188, Austin Peay

DB – Robert Rochell, senior, 6-0, 195, Central Arkansas

DB – Kedrick Whitehead, junior, 5-11, 195, Delaware

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK – Ethan Ratke, senior, 5-10, 185, James Madison

PK – Antonio Zita, senior, 5-9, 170, Tennessee State

P – Garret Wegner, senior, 6-0, 197, North Dakota State

P – Daniel Whelan, senior, 6-6, 215, UC Davis

LS – Kyle Davis, junior, 5-11, 210, James Madison

LS – Robert Soderholm, sophomore, 6-1, 216, VMI

KR – Christian Watson, junior, 6-4, 200, North Dakota State

PR – Devron Harper, junior, 5-10, 165, Gardner-Webb

AP – Quay Holmes, junior, 6-1, 216, ETSU

AP – Javon Williams Jr., sophomore, 6-2, 245, Southern Illinois

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QB – Eric Schmid, junior, 6-1, 180, Sam Houston

QB – Liam Welch, grad, 6-2, 194, Samford

RB – Juwon Farri, sophomore, 5-10, 195, Monmouth

RB – Karl Mofor, senior, 5-9, 229, Albany

RB – Pierre Strong Jr., junior, 5-11, 210, South Dakota State

FB – Nathan Walker, junior, 6-0, 225, Wofford

WR – Talolo Limu-Jones, senior, 6-5, 220, Eastern Washington

WR – Keith Pearson , senior, 5-9, 175, Presbyterian

WR – DeAngelo Wilson, senior, 5-9, 173, Austin Peay

TE – Ryan Miller, junior, 6-2, 221, Furman

TE – Rodney Williams II, senior, 6-4, 235, UT Martin

OL – AJ Farris, senior, 6-2, 300, Monmouth

OL – Brian Foley, senior, 6-4, 314, Holy Cross

OL – Tylan Grable, sophomore, 6-7, 260, Jacksonville State

OL – Kyle Nunez, junior, 6-2, 340, Stony Brook

OL – Tre’mond Shorts, junior, 6-4, 326, ETSU

OL – Colby Thomas, senior, 6-2, 295, Sam Houston

DEFENSE

DL – D.J. Coleman, junior, 6-6, 265, Jacksonville State

DL – Kevin Glajchen, senior, 6-2, 270, San Diego

DL – Malik Hamm, junior, 6-3, 260, Lafayette

DL – Kobie Turner, junior, 6-3, 285, Richmond

LB – Bryson Armstrong, senior, 5-11, 205, Kennesaw State

LB – Logan Backhaus, senior, 6-4, 205, South Dakota State

LB – Ryan Greenhagen, junior, 6-1, 235, Fordham

LB – Matthew Jackson, junior, 6-2, 205, Eastern Kentucky

LB – Storey Jackson, senior, 6-3, 225, Prairie View A&M

LB – James Kaczor, junior, 6-0, 211, North Dakota State

LB – Tristan Wheeler, sophomore, 6-2, 228, Richmond

DB – Qua Brown, senior, 5-11, 206, Southern Illinois

DB – Marcis Floyd, sophomore, 6-0, 188, Murray State

DB – Don Gardner, senior, 6-1, 185, South Dakota State

DB – Nijuel Hill, senior, 5-10, 185 Delaware

DB – Ferlando Jordan, junior, 6-0, 180, Southeastern Louisiana

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK – Mitchell Fineran, 5-10, 183, junior, Samford

P – Cade Coffey, senior, 6-1, 199, Idaho

P – Noah Gettman, junior, 6-5, 205, Sacred Heart

LS – Ross Kennelly, senior, 5-11, 213, North Dakota State

KR – Rashid Shaheed, senior, 6-0, 180, Weber State

PR – Jequez Ezzard, grad, 5-9, 190, Sam Houston

PR – Tyrin Ralph, senior, 5-8, 170, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

AP – Kevin Brown, senior, 5-9, 204, UIW

AP – Dejoun Lee, senior, 5-7, 185, Delaware