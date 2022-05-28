Campbell’s Jarrod Belbin’s fifth inning home run put Campbell ahead to stay and the Fighting Camels defeated USC Upstate Friday night, 11-8, to eliminate the Spartans from the Big South Tournament.

The Camels face Charleston Southern at noon Saturday in the championship round. The Buccaneers handed Upstate its first loss of the tourney earlier in the day, 11-4. Charleston Southern is 3-0 in the tournament and needs just one win Saturday to claim the title. Campbell must win two games to hold the championship.

Upstate took an early lead Friday night against Campbell with four first inning runs on RBI singles by Noah Sullivan and Easton Cullison and bases-loaded walks to Cameron MacIntosh and Jack Hennessy.

Campbell responded with five runs in its half of the first.

The Spartans took and 8-6 lead with three runs in the fifth on an error, an infield single, and a wild pitch, but did not score again.

Their season has likely concluded at 35-22-1.