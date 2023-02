BUIES CREEK, N.C. – Led by Ricky Clemons’ 17 points, the Campbell Fighting Camels defeated the South Carolina Upstate Spartans 78-66. The Fighting Camels moved to 10-13 with the victory and the Spartans dropped to 9-13.

The Spartans dropped their fourth straight.

