BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. – Led by Caleb Robinson’s 22 points, the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs defeated the South Carolina Upstate Spartans 78-66 on Wednesday night.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are now 10-11, 5-4 on the season, while the Spartans moved to 9-11, 4-5.

Freshman guard Justin Bailey (Blue Ridge HS) scored a career high 17 points in the loss for Upstate.

