RADFORD, Va. – Facing an opponent it hadn’t beaten in the program’s Division I era (2007-pres.) for the second time during Big South Conference play, USC Upstate men’s basketball snapped another streak as it earned its first league road victory of the year with the program’s first win over Radford, behind a 65-60 outcome Wednesday.



For the third time in as many league games, four Spartans scored in double-figures led by senior forward Khydarius Smith who tallied a season-high 14 points for the second straight game. Reigning Big South Freshman of the Week, guard Justin Bailey added 12 points with redshirt sophomore guard Trae Broadnax and senior guard Mysta Goodloe contributing 11 points apiece.



Leading to the Spartans’ victory, the team turned its defense to offense, forcing 17 Radford turnovers and turning them into 16 points, netting a +11 margin on points off turnovers. Upstate also owned a large scoring margin (+12) in points in the paint, scoring 40 of the team’s 65 in the paint.



Game Information

Score: USC Upstate 65; Radford 60

Records: USC Upstate (7-7; 2-1 Big South); Radford (7-9; 1-2 Big South)

Location: Dedmon Center | Radford, Va.



How It Happened

First Half

Jumping out to an early lead, Radford controlled the opening tip and scored the first eight points of the game, using a pair of threes to quickly swipe momentum. However, it was Trae Broadnax with a pull-up jumper from the free throw line who stopped the run.

with a pull-up jumper from the free throw line who stopped the run. Keeping things close as the game advanced towards the under-12 media timeout as the Spartans cut the lead to three at the stoppage by outscoring the Highlanders 9-6. During the stretch, Nick Alves led the Spartans with five points off a three—his second of the season—and a driving layup.

led the Spartans with five points off a three—his second of the season—and a driving layup. Forcing an Upstate timeout and growing the first-half lead to 12—the largest of the half, Radford fashioned an 11-2 scoring stretch as it looked to swing momentum back to its side. The lone Upstate bucket in the stretch came courtesy of Jordyn Surratt .

. Closing the half and taking the lead for the first time in the game, Upstate closed on an 18-5 scoring run to take a one-point lead into the locker room. Three-point shooting swung things for the Spartans as Mysta Goodloe knocked down both of his attempts and Jordan Gainey hit another, earning a four-point play with the subsequent free-throw make.



Second Half

After seeing Upstate carry the game’s momentum into the locker room at the half, it was Radford who came out strong in the second period, scoring six of the first nine points of the half to regain the lead. Keeping the Spartans within striking distance was Goodloe who knocked down his third three of the game in the first minute of the half.

Forcing another swing in momentum, Upstate used an 8-0 scoring run to take back the lead as Upstate turned defense to offense with a pair of steals and fastbreak dunks to force a Highlander timeout ahead of the under-16 media. Khydarius Smith scored four of the eight points in the run, including the thunderous slam that forced the Radford timeout.

scored four of the eight points in the run, including the thunderous slam that forced the Radford timeout. A 12-2 scoring run allowed Radford to take back the lead as play approached the 10-minute mark of the half. Upstate quickly fought back, tying the game at 50 at the under-eight media stoppage, the final deadlock of the game.

Starting with Justin Bailey’s bucket to tie the game at 50—part of his six straight points for the Spartans—Upstate outscored Radford 17-10 over the final eight minutes of the contest to fight back and claim victory. Bailey (nine points) and Broadnax (six points) led the Spartans down the stretch as Upstate also got it done at the line, going 5-of-6.



Notable

With four Spartans scoring in double-figures, Upstate has accomplished the feat in each of the team’s three Big South contests. Two Spartans, Justin Bailey and Trae Broadnax have scored in double-figures in all three conference games.

and have scored in double-figures in all three conference games. Adding 12 points against Radford, Bailey has scored 10 or more points in each of his three career Big South games. He is one of three Spartans under head coach Dave Dickerson to score in double-figures in multiple Big South games to start his career, joining Tommy Bruner (six straight in 2019-20) and Jordan Gainey (11 straight in 2021-22).

to score in double-figures in multiple Big South games to start his career, joining Tommy Bruner (six straight in 2019-20) and (11 straight in 2021-22). With Nick Alves’ first-half three, Upstate extended its streak of games with at least one made three to 634 games, dating back through at least the 2002-03 season. The streak includes each of the program’s 487 games at the NCAA Division I level.



Up Next for the Spartans

Following a two-game road swing that spanned the new year, Upstate returns to the G.B. Hodge Center Saturday for a matchup with High Point. The program’s Military Appreciation Game features a 3 p.m. ET tip-off.

