Upstate knocks-off Wofford

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – On Tuesday night, the Wofford College baseball team fell 9-7 to USC Upstate at Russell C. King Field. The Spartans led 6-2 after four innings and had a 9-4 advantage through seven innings. The Terriers scored three runs in the eighth inning and had two runners in scoring position in the bottom of the ninth when the game ended.

Wofford is 18-13 overall and USC Upstate is 22-7 on the season. The Terriers had 12 hits to ten for the Spartans.

NOTABLES

Trey Yunger led the Terriers with four hits and four runs scored. Jack Renwick added three hits. The Spartans were led by Jack Gallagher with two hits and two RBIs.

Wofford pitcher Dom Agron (1-1) went two innings with two runs allowed on three hits. Jake Dippold allowed four runs on three hits in 1.1 innings. Matthew Marchal threw 2.2 innings with one run allowed on two hits and a pair of strikeouts. Devon Sharts threw one inning with two runs allowed. Holden Wilder made his first career appearance and did not allow a hit in an inning. Dalton Rhadans had two strikeouts and allowed one hit in the ninth inning.

USC Upstate starter Sawyer Worrell (2-0) worked four innings with two runs allowed on three hits and three strikeouts. Kyle Schmitt gave up one run on two hits in a third of an inning. Derek Sivec threw an inning with one run allowed. Jake Cubbler gave up three runs on five hits in two innings. Kevin Davis earned his fifth save of the season by going the final 1.2 innings with one hit allowed.

HOW IT HAPPENED