Upstate knocks-off Wofford

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – On Tuesday night, the Wofford College baseball team fell 9-7 to USC Upstate at Russell C. King Field. The Spartans led 6-2 after four innings and had a 9-4 advantage through seven innings. The Terriers scored three runs in the eighth inning and had two runners in scoring position in the bottom of the ninth when the game ended.
Wofford is 18-13 overall and USC Upstate is 22-7 on the season. The Terriers had 12 hits to ten for the Spartans.
NOTABLES
- Trey Yunger led the Terriers with four hits and four runs scored. Jack Renwick added three hits. The Spartans were led by Jack Gallagher with two hits and two RBIs.
- Wofford pitcher Dom Agron (1-1) went two innings with two runs allowed on three hits. Jake Dippold allowed four runs on three hits in 1.1 innings. Matthew Marchal threw 2.2 innings with one run allowed on two hits and a pair of strikeouts. Devon Sharts threw one inning with two runs allowed. Holden Wilder made his first career appearance and did not allow a hit in an inning. Dalton Rhadans had two strikeouts and allowed one hit in the ninth inning.
- USC Upstate starter Sawyer Worrell (2-0) worked four innings with two runs allowed on three hits and three strikeouts. Kyle Schmitt gave up one run on two hits in a third of an inning. Derek Sivec threw an inning with one run allowed. Jake Cubbler gave up three runs on five hits in two innings. Kevin Davis earned his fifth save of the season by going the final 1.2 innings with one hit allowed.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- In the top of the first inning, the Spartans scored two runs on two hits and a pair of walks. Wofford had a lead-off single by Trey Yunger. With Yunger at third and Nolen Hester at first after a walk with two outs, a double steal plated a run for a 2-1 score.
- The Spartans stranded one in the second inning and one in the third inning. In the bottom of the third, Trey Yunger singled with one out. He stole second and moved to third on a throwing error on the play. A sacrifice fly by Colin Davis tied the game at 2-2.
- The bases were loaded with one out in the top of the fourth when a double cleared the bases for a 5-2 lead. An RBI single added a run to make it 6-2 in favor of the Spartans before a strikeout ended the top half.
- After Wofford left one runner on base in the bottom of the fourth inning, the Spartans were retired in order in the top of the fifth. Trey Yunger and Colin Davis singled to start the bottom of the inning. A sacrifice fly by Nolen Hester scored Yunger to cut the lead to 6-3.
- The Spartans plated a run on a sacrifice fly in the top of the sixth inning for a 7-3 advantage. Wofford had one out in the bottom of the sixth when Jack Renwick singled and Andrew Calhoun walked. A walk to Shane Lussier loaded the bases and a ground out by Trey Yunger drove in a run. The Terriers stranded two runners and trailed 7-4 after six complete.
- In the top of the seventh, the first two Spartans reached on walks and one run scored on a ground rule double. A ground ball drove in another run for a 9-4 lead at the stretch.
- After the Spartans left one on base in the top of the eighth, Jack Renwick and Daniel Hirose had back-to-back singles to open the bottom half. A single with one out by Trey Yunger scored a run and a run scored on a passed ball. Colin Davis walked and a single by Lawson Hill made it a 9-7 game. On a double steal attempt, Davis was out at third to end the inning.
- In the ninth inning, the Spartans left two runners on base. Zeb Roos walked to open the bottom of the ninth and with one out Jack Renwick hit a double. A fly ball and strikeout ended the game.