SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) – Jordan Gainey posted 17 points and seven rebounds as South Carolina Upstate edged past Presbyterian 60-55.

It was a tight game throughout with seven second half ties.

Winston Hill led the Blue Hose on Wednesday night with 17 points and four blocks.

