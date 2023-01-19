SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Led by Justin Bailey’s career-high 16 points, the South Carolina Upstate Spartans defeated the Presbyterian Blue Hose 61-60 on Wednesday night.

Jordan Gainey’s lay-up near the one-minute mark in the second half gave the Spartans their final lead.

The Blue Hose had two chances for a potential game-winning shot within the final five seconds but could capitalize on neither.

The Spartans are now 9-9 on the season 4-3 in the Big South, while the Blue Hose dropped to 5-15, 1-6.

