CLINTON, S.C. (AP) – Justin Bailey had 14 points and South Carolina Upstate beat Presbyterian 59-57 on Wednesday night for the 16th straight loss for the Blue Hose.

Bailey also had three steals for the Spartans (14-14, 9-8 Big South Conference). Jordan Gainey scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc. Trae Broadnax shot 3 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding nine rebounds.

Trevon Reddish led the Blue Hose (5-25, 1-16) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and eight rebounds. Jalen Forrest added 10 points for Presbyterian. In addition, Crosby James finished with nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

