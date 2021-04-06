Upstate upsets 15-Ga Tech

ATLANTA, Ga. – USC Upstate baseball secured another dominating ACC win Tuesday night as the Spartans defeated Georgia Tech 9-3 behind 15 hits and a solid day on the mound, including a commanding closing performance from Sean Hupp .

With the win, Upstate (19-6, 11-6 BSC) stays undefeated in midweek games under head coach Mike McGuire and his staff.

“I liked the club we were offensively tonight. We had a lot of good at-bats up and down the lineup, and it wasn’t any one guy. Every starter had a hit tonight, and that says a lot about the depth we can have as a lineup. I’m proud of how we pitched as well. I’m excited about what I saw tonight, and we need to carry that into the weekend,” said Coach McGuire.

Each Spartan in the starting lineup recorded a hit on the day, led by Jack Hennessy with three. Jason Matthews , Jack Gallagher , and Brady Garrison each had a multi-hit performance as well with two each.

Matthews and Rabon both smashed a double to bring their season total to a league-best 10. Rabon also extended his hit streak to 10 games and has now reached base safely in 16 straight games.

Garrison and Devin Buckner each tallied a pair of RBI, and Buckner extended his on-base streak to 13 games.

Freshman Sawyer Worrell got the start on the mound and gave Upstate 2.1 solid innings while allowing just one run, one walk, and striking out four. Jake Cubbler took over in the bottom of the third with one out and a runner on first. He got credit for his first win of the year after throwing 2.0 scoreless innings in which he gave up just two hits and a walk with a strikeout.

Derek Sivec entered in the bottom of the fifth with one out and runner on first and struck out the first batter he faced. Hupp entered to start things off in the bottom of the sixth and went on to strike out eight Georgia Tech batters in 4.0 innings, including the entire side in the seventh. He also picked up his third save of the season.

How It Happened:

The Spartans got out to an early lead with a three-run effort in the first inning. Matthews doubled down the left field line to set Buckner up for his second homerun of the year, a two-run shot over the wall in right field. Rabon doubled down the left field line in the next at-bat and was later knocked in on a sac fly from Jeff Taylor .

The Yellow Jackets got a run back on a solo homer to center in the bottom of the third, but the Spartans responded with four more runs in the top of the fifth. Matthews and Buckner led things off with back-to-back walks and both advanced on a wild pitch, and Rabon drove in Matthews with a groundout to second. With two outs, Adam Grob smoked one past the shortstop for an RBI single before Garrison rocked a bases-clearing double off the wall in left center to put the Spartans up 7-1.

Upstate added another run in the top of the sixth after Hennessy’s leadoff single set Gallagher up for an RBI single to center. Georgia Tech scratched a run across in the bottom half of the inning with another solo homer.

In the top of the eight, Robby McGaha stepped up to the plate with two outs and ripped a pinch-hit, RBI single up the middle to drive in Rabon and give the Spartans a 9-2 lead. The Yellow Jackets once again responded with a run in the bottom of the inning, this time on a wild pitch.

UP Next for the Spartans

The Spartans will host Big South Conference foe Gardner-Webb for a three-game weekend series beginning with game one on Friday, April 9, at 6 p.m., followed by a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 2 p.m.