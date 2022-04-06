SPARTANBURG, S.C. – After claiming Big South Coach of the Year honors and leading the USC Upstate women’s basketball program to a Division I era record 22 wins in 2021-22, head coach Becky Burke is heading north to lead the Buffalo women’s basketball program.



“ Becky Burke did a great job coming into our program and helping us develop into a winner and competitor for the Big South Championship, literally almost overnight! I will miss working with her and all of the energy and passion that she brought not only to the women’s basketball program but also the department,” said Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Daniel Feig . “I also want to thank our assistants and most importantly our student-athletes, who worked so hard to change the trajectory of our program and put us in a position to compete for conference championships! I look forward to recruiting a winner to USC Upstate to build upon our success and take us to the NCAA tournament!”



In just her second season at the helm of the Upstate program, Burke engineered one of the best turnarounds in the country, leading a team picked 10th in the preseason to the No. 3 overall seed and a first-round bye in the 2022 Big South Championship. In addition to leading the program to a Division I era record overall win total; she led the team to a D1 era record 14 conference victories and the program’s longest winning streak in the D1 era (seven games) as the team made a 14-win improvement from 2020-21 to 2021-22.



“I would like to thank Daniel Feig , along with Chancellor Harris for providing me the opportunity to be the Head Coach here at USC Upstate for the last two seasons,” said Burke. “This is a great University, with even better people. I am so appreciative of the growth I was able to experience here both as a coach and as a person. I would also like to thank our current, former, and incoming student-athletes. Words can’t express my gratitude to you all for your hard work, dedication, and commitment to our program for the last two years, and I will be forever grateful.”



A national search for the next leader of the Upstate women’s basketball program is underway.