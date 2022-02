SIMPSONVILLE, SC (WSPA) - The City of Simpsonville is consolidating its city hall, police, fire station and administrative offices into one area, at a brand-new municipal complex.

"It is a campus-like setting at the periphery of City Park. The police and city hall will be together in one building. The fire station with admin and fire personnel will all be in one building. So, those are the two city buildings. We are also allocating space for Greenville county to build their summary court building," said Dianna Gracely, Simpsonville City Administrator.