BOONE, N.C. – The USC Upstate men’s basketball captured a first-round victory in The Basketball Classic on Tuesday night with an 80-74 victory at Appalachian State. The postseason triumph is the first for the program since a 2014-15 victory in the CollegeInsider.com Tournament (CIT), the predecessor of The Basketball Classic.



Upstate led by as many as 12 early in the second half and held off a Mountaineer rally over the final eight minutes of the game to secure the victory. The Spartans saw four players score in double figures led by a career-high from senior Josh Aldrich with 24. Jordan Gainey added 17 points and a pair of seniors, Bryson Mozone and Dalvin White added 16 and 15 points, respectively.



The Spartans were strong defensively forcing 16 Mountaineer turnovers and holding steady on the boards with 33 rebounds to Appalachian State’s 34. Three Spartans had 6 rebounds each, including Gainey, Mozone, and Mysta Goodloe .



With the victory to improve to 15-16 on the season, Upstate will await its second-round opponent in The Basketball Classic. Timing of that announcement has not been set.