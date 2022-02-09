Upstate women have best run in 25 seasons

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Completing the second of consecutive games on back-to-back nights, USC Upstate women’s basketball continued its winning ways as it racked up its Division I era (2007-pres.) record seventh straight victory behind a 59-47 win over Winthrop.
Running its winning streak to seven, Upstate claimed the program’s longest winning streak since 1997-98. The winning streak also breaks a tie with two other six-game winning streaks in the program’s Division I era, including a streak from earlier this season.
A night after tying her career-high with 18 points, freshman guard Terah Harness posted her second career night in as many games, leading the Spartans with a game-high 19 points. For the game, she shot 46.7 percent (7-of-15) from the field and 41.7 percent (5-of-12) from three while tying a career-high with seven rebounds.
Joining Harness in double-figures, freshman forward Hannah Roberts poured in 16 points to tally her third career double-figure scoring game. She shot 6-of-10 from the field, including making her lone attempt from beyond the arc, adding a career-high five boards to her scoring total.
Game Information
Score: USC Upstate 59; Winthrop 47
Records: USC Upstate (18-5; 10-2 Big South); Winthrop (4-18; 2-9 Big South)
Location: G.B. Hodge Center | Spartanburg, S.C.
How It Happened
First Quarter
- Over the first four minutes of the game, Upstate and Winthrop remained close with one another, seeing two of the game’s three lead changes during the stretch.
- Giving Upstate the lead for the first time, the Spartans’ Hannah Roberts and Terah Harness crafted the first of the team’s longest scoring run, scoring eight unanswered points. Roberts tallied the first five points of the run with a layup and three before Harness drained a three to give Upstate a seven-point advantage and force a Winthrop timeout.
- After falling behind 6-5 in the early going, Upstate outscored Winthrop 13-4 to carry an eight-point advantage into the quarter break. During the stretch, Roberts and Harness led the Spartans, scoring eight and five points, respectively.
Second Quarter
- Following a Winthrop three to open the quarter scoring, Upstate crafted its second 8-0 scoring run to double up the Eagles at 26-13. Harness spurred the run, knocking down a pair of threes around a Chellia Watson layup.
- Seeing the Eagles trim into the lead with a quick 4-0 run, Upstate closed the half scoring the final three points of the half, carrying a 12-point lead into the locker room.
Third Quarter
- Adding a quarter-opening layup from Molly Coleman, Upstate built a 5-0 run that spanned halftime, extending the team’s lead to 14. Winthrop countered the Spartans’ 5-0 run with a 6-0 scoring run to pull the lead into single digits.
- Seeing another pair of Harness threes bookend her teammate’s field goal—this time a Coleman layup—Upstate pushed its advantage back into double-digits, leading by 16 following the run. The 8-0 run setup the Spartans to outscore Winthrop 14-6 to end the quarter and close with a 16-point advantage.
Fourth Quarter
- Countering a 5-2 Winthrop scoring stretch to open the fourth quarter, Upstate used a 5-0 scoring run created by Denijsha Wilson and Roberts that pushed Upstate’s lead to its largest total of the game, 18 points, for the first time.
- Trailing by 18, Winthrop fashioned a 9-0 scoring run, the Eagles’ longest of the game, to trim the Upstate advantage to nine points and single digits for the final time. Winthrop did much of its scoring in the run from the charity stripe, hitting 7-of-10 free throw attempts.
- Pushing its advantage back to double-digits, Upstate used its final extended scoring run, posting a 5-0 scoring stretch. Coleman led off the scoring run with a layup off an assist from Rachael Rose before Rose knifed to the basket for an and-1 conversion.
Notable
- Earning its seventh straight victory Wednesday night, Upstate secured the program’s longest winning streak during the Spartans’ Division I era (2007-pres.). The winning streak marks the longest for the program since posting a seven-game winning streak during the 1997-98 season.
- Leading Upstate in scoring against Winthrop, Terah Harness tallied a career-high scoring total for the second consecutive night behind a game-high 19 points. Of her 19 points, 15 came from beyond the arc as he drilled five triples, giving her 11 made threes over the past two games.
- Tallying 16 points Wednesday against Winthrop, Hannah Roberts joined Harness in double-figures with her third career double-figure scoring game. Upstate’s two double-figure scorers extended the team’s streak of games with multiple double-figure scorers to 27, including each of the 23 games this season.