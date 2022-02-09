Upstate women hit D-I benchmark

ROCK HILL, S.C. – Earning its season-high-tying sixth straight victory, USC Upstate women’s basketball picked up its largest win over a Division I opponent during head coach Becky Burke‘s tenure as the Spartans’ head coach (2020-pres.) behind a 73-43 victory over Winthrop Tuesday evening.
Leading a trio of double-figure scorers, redshirt sophomore guard Chellia Watson tallied her fourth 20-plus point scoring effort over the last five games, pouring in a game-high 20 points in an 8-for-16 (4-of-7 from three) shooting performance. Adding to her seventh 20-plus point scoring game during Big South play, she added three rebounds, two assists, and two steals.
Joining Watson in double-figures, freshman guard Terah Harness and junior guard Jada Logan totaled 18 and 10 points, respectively. For Harness, her 18 points tied a career-high—doing so for the third time in Big South play—as she tied a career-high with six made threes. Logan tallied her third double-double of the season, pulling in a career-high-tying 13 boards to complement her 13 points.
Game Information
Score: USC Upstate 73; Winthrop 53
Records: USC Upstate (17-5; 9-2 Big South); Winthrop (4-17; 2-8 Big South)
Location: Winthrop Coliseum | Rock Hill, S.C.
How It Happened
First Quarter
- Despite Upstate getting on the board first with a Jada Logan fastbreak jumper, Winthrop staked claim to an early lead, using a pair of 4-0 scoring spurts. The Eagles’ runs were split by the first of six threes from Upstate’s Terah Harness to keep the Spartans within three at 8-5.
- Opening with a Harness three that tied the game at 8, Upstate closed the quarter on a 7-0 scoring run to lead 12-8 at the first quarter break. Joining Harness in the scoring run, Rachael Rose and Chellia Watson tallied two points apiece.
Second Quarter
- Spanning the quarter intermission, the Spartans tacked on the first 10 points of the second quarter to build a 17-0 scoring run. Watson did the lion’s share of scoring to open the quarter, tallying eight of the first 10 points, tallying 10 total in the 17-0 scoring stretch.
- Closing the half and pulling back within 10, the Eagles outscored Upstate 7-3 over the half’s final five minutes. Again, it was Harness who cut two Winthrop scoring runs, doing so with her third trey of the game.
Third Quarter
- Stomping on the gas to open the Spartans’ largest scoring quarter of the 2021-22 season, Upstate outpaced Winthrop 15-4 over the quarter’s first six minutes. The Spartans followed a Winthrop layup with five straight points before another Winthrop layup preceded a 10-0 Spartan scoring stretch to push the lead to 20-plus for the first time.
- Quelling a Winthrop attempt to trim the lead with a 6-2 scoring stretch, the Spartans embarked on a 9-0 scoring run to push the advantage to 25-plus for the first time. Extending the scoring stretch to 12-2, Watson beat the quarter buzzer with a three-pointer.
Fourth Quarter
- Adding to Watson’s quarter-closing three, Upstate fabricated its final extended scoring run of the game, scoring the first six points of the fourth quarter. AC Markham and Hannah Roberts scored four and two points, respectively, to open the quarter and lengthen the scoring stretch.
- After seeing the lead grow to its largest at 37 points, Winthrop cut into the Spartan advantage with a 10-3 scoring run. As she had with each of Winthrop’s two previous attempts at a scoring run, Harness split the Eagles’ scoring run with a three.
Notable
- Behind a 73-43 victory, USC Upstate claimed its largest victory over a Division I opponent (+30) under head coach Becky Burke. The 30-point victory ranks as the fourth-largest victory during Burke’s tenure as the Spartans’ head coach (2020-pres.).
- Scoring a game-high 20 points, Chellia Watson secured her fourth 20-plus point scoring outing over the last five games. During Big South play, she’s tallied 20 or more points in seven of Upstate’s 11 conference games.
- Pouring in 10 points and corralling a career-high-tying 13 rebounds, Jada Logan secured her third double-double of the season. With 13 boards, she continued her streak of games in Big South play with five or more rebounds to 11.
- With three double-figure scorers Tuesday night, Upstate extended its streak of games with multiple double-figure scorers to 26 games, including each of the 22 games played this season.
UP Next for the Spartans
Following Tuesday’s game at Winthrop, the Spartans and Eagles run things back tomorrow night in the conclusion of a back-to-back and home-and-home series. Upstate and Winthrop meet at the G.B. Hodge Center Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET.