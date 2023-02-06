CHARLOTTE, N.C. (www.BigSouthSports.com) – Radford guard DaQuan Smith (Holly Springs, Miss.) has been named the Big South Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, while USC Upstate guard Justin Bailey (Taylors, S.C.) is the Freshman of the Week for games played Jan. 30-Feb. 5, it was announced today.

Smith averaged 22.5 points and made 57.1 percent from the field in leading Radford to two Big South wins and nine consecutive victories. He opened his week with a team-high 21 points, a 58.3 percentage from the field (7-12) and made 6-7 free throws at Presbyterian last Wednesday. Smith then posted a career-high 24 points Saturday vs. Winthrop, in which he made 9-16 from the floor, including five 3-pointers. He added 2.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals as well.

Bailey contributed 13.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals in two games last week. He first had 13 points, three boards and three steals in a setback at Campbell last Wednesday. Bailey followed that with 14 points, four rebounds and three helpers in the Spartans’ victory over first-place UNC Asheville on Saturday. Four of his eight overall field goals last week were from beyond the arc, and he was a perfect 7-7 from the charity stripe.

Also nominated for Player of the Week: Anthony Selden (Gardner-Webb), Abdoulaye Thiam (High Point), DA Houston (Longwood), Terrell Ard Jr. (Presbyterian), Drew Pember (UNC Asheville) and Trae Broadnax (USC Upstate).

Also nominated for Freshman of the Week: Jalen Forrest (Presbyterian) and Kenyon Giles (Radford).