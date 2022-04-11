CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Upstate claimed its 15th straight win this past weekend with a three-game sweep of N.C. A&T, and with it came Big South recognition for two Spartans. Hannah Houge claimed the Big South Pitcher of the Week for the second week in a row, while Sarah Price earned her first Big South honor of the season as she was named the Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday afternoon.

Houge started her week with a 3-1 win over WCU in a mid-week contest where she had seven strikeouts and only surrendered one run. She used that winning momentum in game one against N.C. A&T to record six strikeouts and help Upstate win 9-0 in five innings. Houge resumed her position on the mound in game three where she threw her second no-hitter of the season and had 11 strikeouts to once again shut down the Aggies in just five innings. With the week finished, Houge sat with a .041 ERA, 17.0 IP, and 24 strikeouts.

As of April 7th, the fifth-year senior was ranked second nationally for victories (21) and shutouts (10), along with being one of two pitchers in the nation with double-digit shutouts. Houge was also ranked fourth for strikeouts (185), fifth for innings pitched (135.1), and 44th for strikeouts/ 7.0 innings pitched (9.6).

Price joined Houge in earning Big South honors after she was a consistent factor in Upstate’s five wins this week. The senior has been the only shortstop Upstate has utilized thus far this season as well as the consistent leadoff batter. Price finished off the week with six runs, seven hits, four RBI, two doubles, and nine total bases as well as a .562 slugging percentage and a .526 on-base percentage.

While joining Houge in Big South honors, Price joins Houge in the national rankings. As of April 7th, Price was ranked fifth for stolen bases (27), 13th for stolen bases/game (.69), and 22nd for the toughest to strikeout (24.2). She improved her stolen base total to 30 on the year and becomes the first Spartan since Makenna Helton (33) in 2019 with 30 or more steals in a season.

Upstate will have a few days to rest with no mid-week game this week. The Spartans will be back at Cyrill Stadium on Friday and Saturday as they host Charleston Southern in a three-game series. All three games will be available through ESPN+, and Ingles College Softball on WYCW 62/Nexstar.