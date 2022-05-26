HIGH POINT, N.C. (WSPA) – The USC Upstate baseball team defeated Gardner-Webb 4-2 Thursday to advance in the Big South Championship.

The Spartans trailed 2-0 in the fourth inning when Noah Rabon opened up the scoring for USC Upstate on a solo home run to bring them with one. The Spartans tacked on a run in each of the sixth, seventh and eighth innings while holding off Gardner-Webb to secure the 4-2 win.

The victory propels USC Upstate Friday afternoon’s third-round tilt against Charleston Southern. First pitch is at 3 p.m.