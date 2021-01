SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – USC Upstate Men’s Basketball will postpone its series against Campbell, the Big South announced on Wednesday.

The postponement is due to a COVID-19 issue within the USC Upstate program.

The conference schedule has be adjusted with six teams being impacted in the short term. Charleston at High Point and Gardner-Webb at Radford have been slated for rescheduling as well.

Due to COVID concerns within the men's basketball program this weekend's games against Campbell have been postponed to a later date.



Story: https://t.co/BmjrCZ3Whb pic.twitter.com/jsB5x6mZkv — USC Upstate Men's Basketball (@UpstateMBB) January 27, 2021



The Spartans next game is scheduled for February 4-5 at Radford.