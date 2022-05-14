SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Despite Mother Nature pushing back the first pitch time of tonight’s series opener at Cleveland S. Harley Park, USC Upstate baseball wasted little time in locking in its place in the 2022 Big South Baseball Championship field, claiming the second seed behind an 8-0 shutout victory over UNC Asheville Friday night.



The pitching trio of freshman right-hander Noah Sullivan , redshirt junior righty Chase Matheny , and senior righty Austin Morgan combined to secure Upstate’s second shutout victory of the season. In just his third start of the season, Sullivan picked up his fifth victory—his second as the starting pitcher—as he tossed a career-high 6.0 scoreless innings while punching out a career-best five. Matheny followed with a pair of strikeouts in relief before giving way to Morgan who collected his fourth save in as many relief appearances with 2.1 innings of work, racking up three strikeouts.



Putting the runs on the scoreboard, five Spartans combined to drive in six runs with a wild pitch accounting for two more. Redshirt sophomore Noah Rabon collected his team-leading 15th multi-RBI game while extending his team-long hitting streak to 13 games with a two-run single in the seventh as part of a 2-for-4 day. Also extending a team and Big South-long streak, Sullivan used a walk in the seventh to prolong his 34-game reached base streak.



Game Information

Score: USC Upstate 8; UNC Asheville 0

Records: USC Upstate (32-18; 17-5 Big South); UNC Asheville (17-26; 11-8 Big South)

Location: Cleveland S. Harley Park | Spartanburg, S.C.



Scoring Summary

B1: Following a leadoff triple into the rightfield corner from Devin Buckner , Noah Myers drove him home with a groundball to the right side to open the game’s scoring for the Spartans.

, drove him home with a groundball to the right side to open the game’s scoring for the Spartans. B4: Opening the inning with three straight hits in the fourth, Upstate added two more runs as Easton Cullison and Troy Hamilton used back-to-back RBI singles to extend the advantage to 3-0.

and used back-to-back RBI singles to extend the advantage to 3-0. B5: Seeing a wild pitch bound off the backstop and carom toward the third-base dugout, Grant Sherrod and Buckner raced in to score from third and second, respectively, pushing the lead to five.

and Buckner raced in to score from third and second, respectively, pushing the lead to five. B7: Stepping to the plate with the bases loaded, Noah Rabon dropped a single into the left-center gap with Jack Hennessy and Noah Myers came home to score as the lead expanded to seven.

dropped a single into the left-center gap with and came home to score as the lead expanded to seven. B8: After another triple to leadoff an inning, this time from Troy Hamilton , Upstate converted another run as Cameron MacIntosh lifted a sacrifice fly into center to plate the final run of the game.



Notable