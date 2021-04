ATLANTA, Ga. – USC Upstate baseball secured another dominating ACC win Tuesday night as the Spartans defeated Georgia Tech 9-3 behind 15 hits and a solid day on the mound, including a commanding closing performance from Sean Hupp.

With the win, Upstate (19-6, 11-6 BSC) stays undefeated in midweek games under head coach Mike McGuire and his staff.