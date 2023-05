Daniel Gernon’s fifth inning sacrifice fly snapped a 2-2 tie as it plated the first of three runs in the frame and USC Upstate went on to an 8-3 victory over Winthrop Friday night, advancing to the Big South Tournament Championship Saturday at 10am against Campbell.

The Spartans fell to the Camels earlier in the day, 13-2.

USC Upstate (38-21) needs to defeat Campbell twice Saturday in order to claim its first conference title since elevating to Division One nearly 20 years ago.