Walhalla’s Scotland lands at Kennesaw State

KENNESAW, Ga. – Kennesaw State football has welcomed seven additions to the program this summer as the Owls prepare for the program’s most competitive schedule ever this fall.

Erwin Byrd, Michael Hines, Gavin Marts, Zaire Scotland, Welton Spottsville, Evan Thompson, and Gabriel Thompson have joined the team for summer conditioning.

Byrd is a native of Powder Springs, Ga., and a McEachern High School graduate. He transferred to KSU after a redshirt-freshman 2020 season at the University of Maryland. A defensive back, Byrd appeared in three games and made two starts for the Terps.

Hines attended the Naval Academy Prep School for one year before landing at KSU. The defensive tackle prepped at Hueytown High School in Hueytown, Ala. The two-star prospect had three sacks in only three games played as a senior. He chose Navy over multiple FBS and FCS offers after helping lead the Golden Gophers to an 11-2 mark as a senior.

Marts adds depth to the backfield after transferring from the Naval Academy. The Jacksonville, Fla. native graduated from Harvest Community School in 2018 as a three-sport athlete who earned letters in basketball, football and track and field. He was a four-time all-county football selection and two-time captian. His father, Gionne, played a decade in the NFL for four different franchises (Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars).

Scotland is a late find across state lines. The all-state running back out of Walhalla High School brings impressive credentials. A three-time all-region performer and 2020 1-AAAA Player of the Year, the Seneca, S.C. product left Walhalla as the all-time touchdown leader in the program’s near 100-year history. Scotland was one of two running backs from the AAAA ranks to be named all-state by the South Carolina Football Coaches Association.

Spottsville bolsters the defense after 22 career games with UNC. The versatile defender appeared in all 12 games primarily on special teams and at defensive back during the 2020 season. In his freshman season of 2019, he appeared in 10 games primarily on special teams and wide receiver. Spottsville was a three-star prospect and ranked the No. 32 player in the state of North Carolina coming out of Havelock High School in Havelock, N.C.

Evan Thompson is a two-sport star. The transfer linebacker registered 63 tackles in 2018 and ranked second on the team with 52 stops in 2017. The former Florida Tech stalwart also competed on the links. As a member of the golf team, he posted a scoring average of 77.50 over six rounds of play in 2017-18. Thompson shot a season best 3-over 75 in final round of the Panther Invitational. He was named to Sunshine State Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll and the Florida Tech Athletic Director’s Honor Roll.

Gabriel Thompson is an offensive lineman who signed out of Wiregrass Ranch High School in Zephyrhills, Fla. A three-star prospect from 247Sports.com, he caught 11 passes as tight end his junior season and had 13 knockdown blocks in 15 combined games as a junior and senior.