SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Tre Jackson scored 47 points as the Western Carolina Catamounts beat the Wofford Terriers 95-91 in double overtime on Wednesday night.

Vonterius Woolbright contributed 30 points as the Catamounts sweep the regular season series.

The Catamounts are now 14-12, 7-6 with the victory and the Terriers dropped to 13-13, 5-8.

WCU rallied from 13 down with 5:35 remaining in the second half.

B.J. Mack led Wofford with 22 points.

With Wofford trailing by two with less than five seconds remaining in the second overtime, Jackson Paveletzke lost his dribble when he fell to the floor following contact with a Catamount defender. Wofford fouled with six-tenths of a second remaining, leading to two insurance free throws by Woolbright.

Jackson’s effort is the second-best point total in the nation this season and the most for a Catamount since Kevin Martin’s 46 in 2002. It’s the seventh-best scoring effort in program history.

