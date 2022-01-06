Weekends At The Well return for Furman

Furman will resume its Weekends At The Well Saturday with a men’s and women’s double header.

The Furman women face Western Carolina at 1pm at the downtown Greenville arena. The men battle Mercer at 4pm, the first of three games in the building this season.

The school played three men’s and one women’s game there during the 2019-20 campaign. Plans to do such last season were scrapped due to the pandemic.

Paladins men’s coach Bob Richey joined Your Carolina Thursday morning to talk about the return to games at the facility.

Weekends At The Well schedule:

Saturday

1pm W. Carolina vs. Furman (women)

4pm Mercer vs. Furman (men)

Saturday February 5th

Noon UNCG vs. Furman (men)

Saturday February 19th

Noon Wofford vs. Furman (men, Ingles SoCon Game Of The Week, CW62)

