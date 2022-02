ROCK HILL, S.C. – Cory Hightower scored a season-high 22 points as Winthrop won its seventh consecutive game, romping past South Carolina Upstate 89-59. Kelton Talford added 20 points for the Eagles. Bryson Mozone led the Spartans on Thursday night with 14 points.

