Winthrop’s Kelsey to guide Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Winthrop’s Pat Kelsey is leaving to take the head men’s basketball coaching job at College of Charleston.

Kelsey spent nine seasons with the Eagles, leading them to three NCAA Tournament berths including this past season.

No. 12 seeded Winthrop lost to fifth-seeded Villanova in the opening round. Kelsey takes over for Earl Grant, who left Charleston to become Boston College’s head coach.

Charleston last played in the NCAA Tournament in 2018 after winning the Colonial Athletic Association tournament.

According to Stadium, Kelsey will more than double his salary with the move.

