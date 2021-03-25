Winthrop’s Kelsey to guide Charleston

College Sports

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Winthrop’s Pat Kelsey is leaving to take the head men’s basketball coaching job at College of Charleston.

Kelsey spent nine seasons with the Eagles, leading them to three NCAA Tournament berths including this past season.

No. 12 seeded Winthrop lost to fifth-seeded Villanova in the opening round. Kelsey takes over for Earl Grant, who left Charleston to become Boston College’s head coach.

Charleston last played in the NCAA Tournament in 2018 after winning the Colonial Athletic Association tournament.

According to Stadium, Kelsey will more than double his salary with the move.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Basketball Challenge Bracket Contest
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store