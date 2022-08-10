SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Hall of Fame Committee of the Wofford College Terrier Club Board of Directors has announced nine former student-athletes as the 2022 inductees into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame. Six different sports are represented in the class.

The group includes Matthew Aurednik ’17 (men’s soccer), Spencer Collins ’16 (men’s basketball), Eric Garcia ’17 (men’s basketball), Lorenzo Long ’17 (football), Andrew Novak ’17 (men’s golf), Haris Poric ’17 (men’s tennis), Lee Skinner ’15 (men’s basketball), Will Stillman ’16 (baseball) and Anton Wahrby ’17 (football).

In addition, the Hall of Fame will honor Jeff Sarvis as the Distinguished Service Award recipient and Delores Chandler as an Honorary Letterman. The Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 15.

The Hall of Fame recognizes “those former athletes and coaches who, by outstanding athletic achievement and service, have made lasting and significant contributions to the cause of sports at Wofford College, the Spartanburg community, South Carolina and the nation.”

Matthew Aurednik ’17 – Men’s Soccer

Part of 2013 team that won SoCon regular season title … Had four all-SoCon selections in four years with the Terriers – three second team selections, an all-freshman selection, and was named to the first team in his sophomore season … For his career, played in 71 career games with 62 career starts … Scored 28 career goals with 6 assists for 62 career points … Third in school history in goals scored (first in Division I era) … As a senior in 2016 led the team with seven goals and had one assist for 15 points in 18 games played with 17 starts … During junior season in 2015, was named to the Mac Hermann Trophy Preseason Watch List … Started 17 of 18 games and tied for the team lead with six goals and was second on the team with 13 points … Named All-SoCon second team … As a sophomore in 2014, started in all 17 games played … Led team in total goals (10) and came second in total points (20) … Ranked No. 17 in the nation in goals per game with 0.59 … During his freshman year in 2013, started 11 of 18 games played … Finished third on the team with five goals and had four assists … Named All-Southern Conference second team and SoCon All-Freshman Team … A native of Lexington, S.C., he majored in environmental studies

Spencer Collins ’16 – Men’s Basketball

Started all 132 games played (tied for third in school history) … Tenth in school history in points scored at 1,696 (12.8 ppg) … Tenth in field goals made (573) … Added 408 career rebounds, 94 steals, 19 blocks, and 194 assists … All-Southern Conference first team as a senior and third team as a junior … Member of 2014 and 2015 Southern Conference Championship and NCAA Tournament Teams … During his senior year started all 32 games with 473 points (14.8 ppg) and 108 rebounds … Ranked in the top ten in the SoCon in scoring and shot 40.8% from behind the arc … As a junior, an All-Southern Conference Third Team selection by the league’s media and 2015 SoCon Tournament First Team member … Started all 35 games, averaging 11.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 27.6 minutes played … Reached double figures 25 times … Scored a team-high 16 points with a season-high nine rebounds in the NCAA Tournament game against Arkansas, shooting 5-of-11 from the field and 2-of-5 from deep … During his sophomore season, started all 33 games … Second on the team in scoring with 414 points (12.5 ppg) … Led team with 105 free throws and a .772 free throw percentage … Added 101 rebounds (3.1 rpg) … Scored in double figures in 25 games … Led team in scoring in ten games … As a freshman, was the only player on the team to start all 32 games … Finished second on the team in scoring with 397 points (12.4 ppg) … Was third on the team with 103 rebounds (3.2 rpg) … Scored in double figures in 22 games … Named to the Southern Conference All-Freshman Team by the coaches and media … Was second among SoCon freshmen in scoring … Native of Easley, S.C. and was a philosophy major … Played professionally for several seasons.

Eric Garcia ’17 – Men’s Basketball

Part of NCAA and SoCon Championship teams in 2014 and 2015 … Ended his Wofford career with 1,260 points, ranking 27th in program history … He tallied 537 career assists, second all-time and tops in the Division I era and became Wofford’s first player with 1,000 career points and 500 career assists … Fourth in school history in games started (121), fourth in assists per game (4.2), tenth in 3-pointers made (208), and eighth in free throw percentage (81.2/332-409) … As a senior in 2017 was named first team All-Southern Conference by the coaches and media, along with NABC All-District honors … Led the SoCon with 6.8 assists per game, while his 3.8 assist to turnover ratio and 92.1% free throw percentage also led the league … Averaged 33.7 minutes per game, second in the SoCon … Set school record with 226 assists in a season … Started all 33 games with 91 rebounds, 462 points (14.0 ppg) and 24 steals as the team was 16-17 overall and 10-8 in the SoCon … During his junior season, played and started all 32 games … Averaged 10.3 points, 4.8 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 30.7 minutes played … Shot 42.1 percent from the floor, 42.2 percent from 3-point range (57-135) and 78.4 percent from the free throw line … Holds school record for best free throw percentage in a game at 16-of-16 … Totaled 153 assists and 47 turnovers for a 3.26 assists/turnover ratio, which led the Southern Conference and ranked No. 10 nationally … Scored in double figures 15 times and had 17 games of five or more assists … As a sophomore, played in 32 games with 30 starts, missing three games due to injury … Averaged 7.7 points, 2.5 assists 2.0 rebounds and 26.9 minutes per game … Had a 2.0 assist/turnover ratio … In the SoCon championship game, matched his season-high with 15 points and had four rebounds to help lift Wofford to back-to-back tournament titles… During his freshman season in 2013-14 played in 31 games with 26 starts … Scored 225 points (7.3 ppg) to rank fourth on the team … Was second on the team with 78 assists and only had 29 turnovers … Led the SoCon with a .457 three-point percentage (43-94) … Named to the SoCon All-Freshman Team and the SoCon All-Tournament Team … In the SoCon Tournament had 12 assists and did not have a turnover … Native of Aurora, Colorado … An English major … Played professionally for four seasons after graduation.

Lorenzo Long ’17 – Football

Named All-Southern Conference three times … Played in 47 career games with 30 career starts with 666 carries for 3,479 yards and 43 touchdowns … Fifth in school history in career rushing yards and fifth in career carries, along with third in career rushing touchdowns … Holds school record for carries in a season with 294 … Had 16 career 100+ rushing yard games, third in school history … Led team in rushing in three seasons … As a senior in 2016, started all 14 games … Led the team and the Southern Conference in rushing with 1,424 yards on 294 carries (101.7 ypg) … His 294 carries set a new school record for a single season … He also led the team in scoring with 108 points on 18 touchdowns … The 108 points were first in the SoCon, while the 7.7 points per game ranked second … He was named All-Southern Conference first team by the coaches and media … Also earned AP All-America third team honors, STATS FCS All-America second team and HEROES All-America second team honors … During the 2015 season started all eleven games at fullback … Named All-Southern Conference second team by the coaches and the media … Ran for 969 yards on 178 carries to lead the team … Second on the team in scoring with 48 points … Ranked fourth in the Southern Conference in rushing and was eighth in all-purpose yards … As a sophomore, saw action in all eleven games with eight starts at fullback … Named All-Southern Conference second team by the media … Led the team in rushing with 930 yards on 163 carries with a team-high 15 touchdowns … Also was the team leader in kickoff returns with 15 for 316 yards … Had five games with 100+ rushing yards … Among SoCon leaders was third in scoring, third in rushing yards per game, second in all-purpose yards, and fifth in kickoff return yard average … Played in all eleven games as a true freshman in 2013 … Rushed for 156 yards on 31 carries with two touchdowns and added 217 yards on nine kickoff returns … A native of Pensacola, Florida, he majored in business economics.

Andrew Novak ’17 – Men’s Golf

During his time at Wofford, Novak was a three-time All-Southern Conference selection and two-time NCAA regional individual qualifier, while also being named the 2017 Southern Conference Player of the Year with a 71.19 stroke average his senior season … Only player in school history to make two NCAA appearances, finishing in the top 20 both times … He was a two-time PING All-Region (East) Team selection, as he finished his career with a 72.23 stroke average through 128 rounds, an all-time round low of 65 (tied for second-best in program history) and 23 top-10 finishes … Currently holds program records for most wins (four), most top-five finishes (15) and lowest tournament score (13-under-par 203) in Wofford men’s golf history … During his senior season was SoCon Golfer of the Year with nine top ten finishes and a71.19 stroke average, becoming the first Terrier to win the award … Named All-SoCon and was SoCon golfer of the week twice … At the NCAA Regional in College Grove, Tennessee, tied for 24th place … As a junior was seventh at the Southern Conference Championship, earned All-SoCon honors and selected to the NCAA regional as an individual … Was tied for 17th in the Tuscaloosa Regional … Earned SoCon golfer of the week honors three times … During his sophomore season played in 28 rounds and had two top-five finishes along with a 18th place finish at the SoCon Championship … As a freshman played 32 rounds with a best finish of tied for second at the Wofford Invitational … Was 21st overall at the Southern Conference Tournament … Named to the SoCon All-Freshman Team … Native of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina and earned his degree in business economics … Won SC Amateur Match Play Title in 2015 … Earned PGA Tour card in August of 2021.

Haris Poric ’17 – Men’s Tennis

Named All-Southern Conference first team three times, only the third in school history to do so … Earned spot on the Southern Conference 100th anniversary team (one of two Wofford players- Andrew Stubbs) … During his senior season in 2017 was 10-8 at the #1 singles position to earn All-SoCon honors… Also was 12-9 at the #1 doubles position, primarily partnered with Julian Chousa … As a junior led the team with 13 singles wins, all at the #1 position … Named All-Southern Conference first team … During his sophomore season in 2015 was 16-2 overall and 5-1 in SoCon play at the #2 position … Earned SoCon All-Freshman Team honors in 2014 as he was 10-9 at the #2 position and 15-6 in doubles play, primarily at the #1 position with Rob Galloway … Native of Sydney, Australia … Majored in economics.

Lee Skinner ’15 – Men’s Basketball

Led team to 2014 and 2015 Southern Conference Championships and NCAA Tournament … Career totals of 1,242 points (27th in school history), 914 rebounds (tenth in school history) and 269 assists in 133 career games with 103 starts … In 2014-15 was an All-Southern Conference selection by both the coaches and media, 2015 SoCon Tournament Most Outstanding Player and NABC All-District 22 Second Team member … Started all 35 games on his senior season, averaging 9.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 29.6 minutes played … Scored in double figures 19 times … Named SoCon Tournament Most Outstanding Player after averaging 14.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and shooting 15-for-24 (62.5 pct) in the tournament … As a junior, started all 33 games on the season … Led the team in rebounding with 280 (8.5 rpg), minutes played with 1048, and was third in scoring with 365 points (11.1 ppg) … Led the team in rebounding in 25 games and was the team leader in scoring in seven games … Named All-Southern Conference Third Team by the media … Earned All-Southern Conference Tournament first team honors … Named NABC All-District Second Team … Among SoCon leaders was ranked fourth in rebounds and 11th in field goal percentage … Played in all 32 games with 30 starts and led team in minutes played as a sophomore … Was third on the team with 329 points (10.3 ppg) … Led the team with 237 rebounds (7.4 rpg) … Among Southern Conference leaders ranked fifth in rebounding, seventh in steals (44), and was sixth in minutes played (34.5) … Was team’s leading rebounder in 24 games and leading scorer in five games … During freshman season played in all 33 games with five starts … Scored 203 points for a 6.2 ppg average … Led the team with a 5.9 rebounds per game average … Second in the Southern Conference with 2.9 offensive rebounds per game … Native of Lombard, Illinois … Has played professionally since graduation.

Will Stillman ’16 – Baseball

First in school history with 106 career relief appearances and his 106 total appearances are second in school history … He is second in school history with 28 saves, plus has an overall record of 11-8 … He struck out 198 batters (15th in school history) in 137.1 innings with 87 walks … Earned SoCon Pitcher of the Month honors for February 2015 and February 2016As a senior in 2016 led the Southern Conference with nine saves … He posted a 3.93 ERA, along with 58 strikeouts in 34.1 innings on the mound … In his 23 appearances, he also had three victories and an opponent’s batting average of .250 … As a junior in 2015 set the school record with 15 saves in the season … Was 1-1 overall with a 4.60 ERA in 29.1 innings … Recorded 50 strikeouts in a team-high 28 appearances … Led the Southern Conference with 15 saves and was tenth in appearances and third in games finished … Ranked sixth in the nation in saves … During his sophomore season made a school-record 34 relief appearances on the season … He led the team with a 1.55 ERA, which was the second lowest in school history … In 46.1 innings, had 60 strikeouts and only allowed eight earned runs … Posted a 5-2 overall record and had four saves …. As a freshman, made 21 appearances and was third on the team with a 3.29 ERA … Pitched 27.1 innings with 30 strikeouts and only ten earned runs allowed to post a 2-2 record … Selected by the San Diego Padres in the 6th round of the 2016 MLB Draft as the 174th overall selection … Also drafted in the 29th round (861 overall) by the Boston Red Sox in the 2015 MLB Draft … Retired after three seasons in minor league baseball, primarily at the single-A level … Native of Charlotte, North Carolina and earned a degree in accounting.

Anton Wahrby ’17 – Football

Earned a spot on the Southern Conference 100th anniversary team (one of eight Wofford players) … Started 43 of 47 games played at right tackle … Third in school history with 525 knockdown blocks … As a senior started all 14 games as team reached the NCAA FCS Playoffs and won against Charleston Southern and The Citadel before falling at Youngstown State in two overtimes … Named All-SoCon first team by the coaches and media … Named third team All-America honors from the Associated Press and STATS … Led the team in knockdown blocks in four games with 160 total on the season to rank second on the team … During his junior season started all 11 games at right tackle and led the team with 162 knockdown blocks … Named All-Southern Conference first team by the coaches and media … Started all 11 games as a sophomore as he led the team with 124 knockdown blocks … Named All-Southern Conference first team by the coaches … Earned SoCon All-Freshman Team honors in 20013 as he played in all eleven games with seven starts … A native of Karlskrona, Sweden, he graduated with a degree in business economics and French … Elected to Phi Beta Kappa … Named CoSIDA Academic All-District and FCS ADA Academic All-Star, along with being the 2017 FCS ADA Scholar-Athlete of the Year … Attending medical school in Sweden.