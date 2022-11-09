SPARTANBURG, S.C. (Wofford Athletics) – Wofford baseball head coach Todd Interdonato announced today the addition of 14 student-athletes who signed National Letters of Intent or letters of commitment to join the Terriers baseball squad in the fall of 2023.

“The 2023 graduating class who has signed with us today is a result of countless hours on the road, games evaluated, phone calls made and received and visits to our incredible campus” said Interdonato. “The on-field talent this group will bring with it is a result of the recent success we have had, specifically in the last two seasons of back-to-back Southern Conference Championships. The quality of each individual is the result of who we are as a college at Wofford and the type of families this astonishing college can attract.

“JJ (Edwards) and Josh (Schulman) have a special way of connecting with prospective student-athletes and sharing our vision for them and their future here. Their work ethic is second to none, and our future success is a result of how committed they are to finding that perfect Wofford fit while evaluating thousands of players.”

The class of 14 covers seven different states with Georgia being the most represented at five future Terriers. Three are from South Carolina, and two are from Ohio. Pitchers comprise a majority of the class at just over half with eight hurlers. The remainder includes a catcher, two outfielders and three infielders.

Interdonato added, “The success of this class will ultimately be determined by the commitment of those in it to develop at the rate we expect, their ability to be coached to our brand of baseball, and their toughness when they realize what is truly takes to succeed at this level.”

Name Pos. Hometown / High School

Tyler Bak OF Sugar Hill, Ga. / North Gwinnett

Ethan Belk OF Rock Hill, S.C. / Legion Collegiate Academy

Alec Bouchard RHP Chattanooga, Tenn. / Notre Dame HS

Harrison Campi INF Manasquan, N.J. / Christian Brothers Academy

Mason Compton RHP Buford, Ga. / Flowery Branch

Carter Hanson INF Hilliard, Ohio / Hilliard Bradley

Brennan Hileman RHP/OF Cincinnati, Ohio / St. Xavier

Daniel Jackson C Sandy Springs, Ga. / North Springs

Jake McCoy LHP/OF Fort Mill, S.C. / Catawba Ridge

Noah McMahon RHP Decatur, Ga. / Decatur

Kenny Michaels LHP Alexandria, Va. / Mayfield Secondary

Davis Rivers RHP Columbia, S.C. / AC Flora

Camden Wicker RHP Viera, Fla. / Viera

Ryan Wynn INF Douglasville, Ga. / Chapel Hill

Tyler Bak is a 6-0, 165-pound outfielder from Sugar Hill, Ga. During his time at North Gwinnett High School, Bak has earned all-state, all-region and all-county honors as well as an all-county player of the month award in April 2021. He stole 11 bases while hitting .347 as a sophomore and upped his performance to 21 swipes and a .361 hitting mark as a junior. Bak has been named to the honor roll each of his four years in high school.

Ethan Belk is a 5-10, 180-pound outfielder from Rock Hill, S.C. A five-year varsity letterwinner, Belk helped his Legion Collegiate Academy squad claim a state title in 2020. Boasting 132 hits in his high school career, Belk is touted by Perfect Game as the No. 1 outfielder in the state of South Carolina. Between American Legion and high school, Belk has won three total state titles. No stranger to awards, he has been named all-state and all-region while also garnering two All-American honors, nine all-tournament team selections and two world baseball championships.

Alec Bouchard is a 6-2, 185-pound right-handed pitcher from Chattanooga, Tenn. Bouchard has earned all-district, all-region and all-state honors with Notre Dame High School while also making Best of Preps. In the 2022 season, Bouchard accrued 120 punchouts and posted a 1.08 ERA. Off the diamond, Bouchard founded his school’s guitar club and has been involved with multiple charitable works including working at a food pantry and building beds with Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

Harrison Campi is a 5-11, 180-pound middle infielder from Manasquan, N.J. After a canceled freshman campaign with Christian Brothers Academy, Campi earned CBA Rookie of the Year honors his sophomore season with a .296 average, and he lifted that mark to .386 the next year to be named CBA Player of the Year. He is a multi-time All-Class A North selection and has also been named All-Shore Conference and earned a Carpenter Cup All-Star Game selection. Campi has been a volunteer coach and is also involved in Autism Awareness Project.

Mason Compton is a 6-3, 205-pound right-handed pitcher from Buford, Ga. Compton has twice earned all-region and all-state honors while also twice participating in the East-West All-Star Game. With Flowery Branch High School, Compton owns a 1.98 ERA with a 0.89 WHIP. An honor grad, Compton also has an elementary school mentorship.

Carter Hanson is a 6-3, 210-pound corner infielder from Hilliard, Ohio. Hanson has aided his Hilliard Bradley squad to a pair of sectional finals with an OPS over .800 in each campaign. Hanson was a 2022 OCC Special Mention honoree and the 2022 MVP of his team with 20 RBI and three home runs. A National Society of High School Scholars member, Hanson is Summa Cum Laude and has done community service with the Mid Ohio Food Bank.

Brennan Hileman is a 6-1, 195-pound right-handed pitcher and outfielder from Cincinnati, Ohio. Hileman posted a .346 average in 2021 to lift his St. Xavier squad to a Greater Catholic League championship. In 2022, he led the GCL in hitting with a .418 average to earn first-team All-GCL honors and be named first-team All-Southwest Ohio and honorable mention All-State. Hileman has also worked with a canned food drive and as a volunteer baseball coach while also playing linebacker on the football team for two seasons. His father, Martin, played football at Wofford.

Daniel Jackson is a 6-0, 190-pound catcher from Sandy Springs, Ga. Jackson has helped his North Springs High School squad claim a pair of region championships while also earning two all-region nods. Jackson was also a county all-star for the state of Georgia. His junior season has been the highlight thus far with a .438 batting average and a .546 OBP.

Jake McCoy is a 6-0, 185-pound left-handed pitcher and outfielder from Fort Mill, S.C. McCoy has won a region title with Catawba Ridge High School while being named all-state and all-region. A three-year letterman, he has twice participated in the DP All-State Game. At the plate, McCoy hit over .300 while tossing 50 punchouts with a 1.94 ERA on the bump.

Noah McMahon is a 6-2, 175-pound right-handed pitcher from Decatur, Ga. McMahon posted a 6-0 record with a 1.40 ERA to help his Decatur squad capture a region title. He earned second-team all-region and upped it to a first-team all-region selection in 2022. McMahon was named to the 2022 Dekalb County All-Star and was his school’s Cy Young winner that same season. Off the field, McMahon is involved with Habitat for Humanity and his school’s chess club.

Kenny Michaels is a 6-4, 190-pound left-handed pitcher from Alexandria, Va. The southpaw helped guide his Mayfield Secondary squad to a district championship in 2022 as they finished 19-3 on the season. Michaels has also played first base in high school

Davis Rivers is a 6-1, 205-pound right-handed pitcher from Columbia, S.C. Rivers has won a pair of region and state championships with his AC Flora squad. He was a 2021 all-region and all-state honoree alongside Region and 4A Pitcher of the Year honors. Rivers pitched in the Palmetto Games and was named a 2022 preseason first-team All-American. A National Honor Society inductee, Rivers has coached 12u baseball and worked with charitable organizations. A two-sport athlete, he was also a tight end on AC Flora’s state-title-winning football team.

Camden Wicker is a 6-6, 180-pound right-handed pitcher from Viera, Fla. Wicker has helped his Viera High School team win a pair of district titles alongside a region championship in 2021. The righty owns a 2.04 ERA and 58 strikeouts while holding the opposition to a .184 average. Wicker is also a member of his school’s golf team, winning a Cape Coast Conference championship in 2019. Outside of sports, Wicker has worked with the Special Olympics and Children’s Hunger Project. College athletic are not new to the family, as both his father and uncle played lacrosse at Western New England.

Ryan Wynn is a 6-0, 175-pound middle infielder from Douglasville, Ga. In 2021 with Chapel Hill High School, Wynn hit .360 en route to a second-team all-region selection. In 2022, he leaped forward with a .443 batting mark to earn first-team all-region and all-state honorable mention honors. That same year Wynn participated in the Braves 44 Classic game and in the Minority Baseball Prospects All-American game. A superintendent’s scholar in 2019, Wynn is a member of the Key Club, Beta Club and National Spanish Honor Society.

The eligibility of all student-athletes is contingent upon admission to Wofford College and compliance with all NCAA rules, including registration with the NCAA Eligibility Center.