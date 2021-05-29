Wofford Baseball ousted by Western Carolina in SoCon tourney

GREENVILLE, S.C. (Wofford Athletics)– The Wofford College baseball team was defeated 11-6 by Western Carolina on Saturday in the 2021 Southern Conference Baseball Tournament presented by Holston Gases. With the loss, the season comes to an end for the Terriers.

The Catamounts scored four runs in the first inning and had a 9-2 lead through five innings. The Terriers plated three runs in the sixth inning and made it a 9-6 game after seven innings. Both teams left the bases loaded in the eighth inning and the Catamounts scored twice in the top of the ninth for an 11-6 advantage. Wofford was retired in order in the ninth to close the game.

Wofford is 36-21 overall on the season. The Catamounts are 28-20 and advance to play Samford on Sunday for the league championship.

NOTABLES

The Catamounts had 16 hits in the game to seven for the Terriers. Wofford was led by Jack Renwick with two hits.

The game lasted five and a half hours, primarily due to multiple replay reviews including one for 25 minutes.

Wofford starter Dom Marcoccio (3-1) went one inning with four runs allowed on five hits. Matthew Marchal gave up five runs on four hits and three strikeouts in 3.1 innings. Clay Schwaner worked 2.2 scoreless innings with two strikeouts and four hits allowed. Zach Byron allowed two runs on two hits in an inning, along with three strikeouts. Dalton Rhadans gave up one hit in a third of an inning. Sam Stratton faced two batters and recorded two outs.

Zach Franklin (7-4) started for Western Carolina and went 5.2 innings with five runs allowed on six hits and five walks. Eric Wallington gave up one run in a third of an inning. Jacob Corn faced one batter. Jack Snyder earned the save by going throwing three scoreless innings with one hit allowed.

HOW IT HAPPENED